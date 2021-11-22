A local man is an entertainer on social media after posting a video on Twitter mimicking DJ Uncle Waffles

The guy initially posted his video on TikTok and he is now receiving good reviews for his latest post and some feel his wig and fake nails are out of this world

Some people argue that the guy is just spot on and says he used his aunt’s wig that she no longer uses - Briefly News looks at the funny post

A young guy is an internet sensation after posting a video of him dancing to an amapiano song. The guy is mimicking Uncle Waffles, one of Mzansi’s popular DJs.

Thabang Bando is listening to his favourite song and his dance moves are really impressive to many social media users. Briefly News is naturally attracted to the viral post. Waffles, whose real name is Lungelihle Zwane, is one of the hottest deejays in Mzansi at the moment.

Looking at the reactions from many Twitter users, the guy has just killed it and his followers are really entertained as they praise his wig. At the same time, some peeps feel his 'nails' suit him and he must produce more videos. The young lad wrote on Twitter:

“Uncle Waffles. Crush.”

Another local guy has killed the internet with his dancing. Image: @ThabangBando/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Tsholo3584 said:

“Wow now that's super wack.”

@TnadiweNdand3 said:

“I want to see the original video haha.”

@DTloubatla said:

“Not those nails chile.”

@TOuris_ms said:

“Remind me never to leave this app.”

@Selinam85 said:

“Bathong wena whose boyfriend are you?”

@RebeccaCindi said:

“No dull moment on this app.”

@FastMom021 said:

“That’s enough... tima phone.”

@ThabangBando himself said:

“I took my aunt's old wig which she isn't wearing any more.”

@Nameis_Ron said:

“Girl you snatched.... I mean the nails, don't get me started on the wig, left me gagging.”

@Rebelle_Lu said:

“You didn’t have to be this accurate though. I’m crying.”

Source: Briefly.co.za