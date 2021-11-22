Stylish: Young Man Shows Off Unique Style in Viral Video, Saffas Wowed

A young and stylish man has wowed the internet community with his different and unique outfits

The hunk seems to work as a professional model and has shared a video of his different outfits as he poses in them

The Twitter user is now receiving positive comments and some ladies are now asking him to style their husbands

A young man has taken the Twitter community by surprise as he displayed his fashion taste. The young man is a professional model and shared a number of his snaps showing different outfits and Mzansi is wowed.

Wisdom Kaye shared a short video on Twitter where it has a number of boxes but when he opens the boxes, he reveals different clothing items and he poses in them.

Social media networkers are seriously impressed with the guy’s outfits and some are asking him to style their husbands. He wrote:

“This is my kind of unboxing video.”

A unique and stylish man is a hit on social media. Image: @Wisdm/Instagram

The post reads:

@Ednlessnamelesss said:

“Bro to be honest if I could pull that off I would never wear another outfit.”

@Cumandd said:

“I need this scarf and a tutorial on how to style scarves like this.”

@II_stay_awoke said:

“Boy.... ain't no way.”

@brexoxo said:

“You shoulda been in that new movie DUNE. You woulda ate them all up in this fit.”

@Camomochan said:

“Honestly loved everything but this look right here!!! My favourite.”

@CaesarJg said:

“It's such a contrast to the rest, also because of the pose. I love it too!!”

@Kel_I said:

"Got reminded of Blackmore for a min.”

@Bicyclefor_RM said:

“With that coat, you look like you're about to ask for my soul.”

@Afgkid said:

“How does he have some of the best outfits I've seen followed by the worst I've seen.”

@OdogwquNomso said:

“Never seen anyone stand like a Mortal Combat character like this guy, his legs are soo perfect.”

@Stef_J_30 said:

“Thank you for mentioning it! Especially with the red jacket and puffer.”

@LWaterbury said:

“Can you please style all men? My husband would love it; he’s always complained men’s fashion is boring.”

