South African social media users are in disbelief over a viral video of two thugs caught after allegedly stealing money

According to the video, the victim caught the two tsotsis and tied them to a pole, but one of them unusually catches fire

Some social media users now want the services of the guy, whom they say is a traditional healer with supernatural powers

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Frequent social media user Daniel Marven is causing a stir on the digital platforms after posting a video of a man who is demanding his money from two thugs. In the viral video clip, the tsotsis are seen tied to a pole next to the gate of the victim’s house.

The dreadlocked house owner can be heard shouting that you will pay my money as he says he doesn’t want stories. The other robber can be seen trying to escape from the rope but the other one's pants catch fire in a bizarre fashion.

Marven captioned the video clip warning his followers that stealing doesn’t pay. Some people feel black magic doesn’t work and some say it is indeed working. He wrote:

“African Magic, don’t steal guys…”

Mzansi reacts to a video of black magic. Image: @DanielMarven/Twitter

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The post reads:

@Ubuhleee said:

“Why don't they use this magic of theirs to help people.”

@SimthoBiyela said:

“Black magic is always used to kill, destroy and manipulate, it's hardly used to unite families, bringing back irresponsible baby daddies and getting jobs.”

@_Mahlatse89 said:

“Your statement is not true.”

@VictorVNtombela said:

“It's a chemical reaction, not black magic. They mix chemicals which react after few minutes eg Potassium Permanganate.”

@Angamjunior said:

“People are burning.”

@Vhoni9 said:

“Very powerful traditional healers, he has a twin. Based ko Sebokeng.”

@Becca_RTMoropa said:

“Nope....based in Bophelong and in fact this one, in particular, stays a few houses from mine.”

@Starminah13 said:

“If this could happen to tweeps that steal tweets... influencers.”

“Black magic car guard”: Saffas differ as they react to powder around car, it's anti-theft

In a previous port, Briefly News published that Daniel Marven has ruffled the feathers with another controversial social media post.

The Twitter account holder has shared a photo showing a local guy who sprayed powder around his car with the aim of protecting it.

One can see a white coloured powder surrounding the car and Daniel says the owner of the vehicle uses a special tracker to possibly ensure it remains safe. Local social media users are reacting to the viral photo and Briefly News looks at the funny reactions.

Some people seem to know the magic or the move behind the powder and they say it’s mainly to fend off rats from eating electric cables.

Source: Briefly.co.za