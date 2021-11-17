South Africans are fuming after watching a video of five thugs raiding a hair salon with utter disregard for staff and customers

The violent thieves are seen in the clip robbing salon customers and one of the criminals produces a firearm to intimidate people

It seems the robbers walked away with hairdryers, clippers as well as mobile phones belonging to the clients

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A video of a robbery happening in a broad daylight has caused worry among South Africans. One lady headed online to share a horrible video clip in which a group of women looking to treat their hair become victims of five heartless thugs.

@MissSteelo says people can't even go to salons in peace when such incidents even happen in daylight.

One of the thugs can also be seen taking out a gun and pointing it at a customer who is seen seated as she waits for her turn. The Twitter user captioned the video on her Twitter timeline:

“Now we can't go to salons in peace. This country though.”

South Africans are reacting to a video of a salon robbery. Image: @MissSteelo/Twitter/GettyImages

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The post reads:

@Ngqayimbana91 said:

“Here in Cape Town they even do that inside a moving bus during peak hours.”

@CasterMakaz said:

“And it's not like police are not aware of this kind of operation.”

@Tshegovah10 said:

“5 guys sticking up a smallnyana kasi salon. How much loot could they have gotten away with? This is just so unnecessary, bathong.”

@Gaza731 said:

“They are so petty... look at the one leaving with stolen hair dryers and clippers.”

@BonisileRMS said:

“This also happened at the salon where I take my girl and son to do their hair. Luckily for them, it was a day before their appointment.”

@SeenhoSinovuyo said:

“Here in CPT, salon owners pay what is called a "protection fee" to criminals monthly, to avoid such. It's so bad, the level of crime in our country is too much.”

@Mirandabeta4741 said:

“A friend mine was robbed of a brand new phone, the wedding ring and a watch at the salon. It's gonna be worse now.”

Bathong: Video shows robbery happening in broad daylight at Musgrave, KZN

In a similar story, Briefly News posted that Karin Morrow shared a video of a robbery that occurred in broad daylight.

In the viral clip, a house owner is seen entering the gate followed by thugs. A white car emerges in the shot and it’s parked not far from the main gate. Two armed men get out.

They are also seen coming out in a hurry carrying the home owner’s belongings and one is also seen pointing what looks like a gun at the owner before driving off. The social media account holder says car keys, a cellphone and a laptop were taken from the guy.

Source: Briefly.co.za