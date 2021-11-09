Hebanna: Mzansi in Disbelief over Video of Bride Doing Somersault at a Wedding

One local bride is killing the internet after displaying her dancing skills at a wedding ceremony and her video is going viral

The woman is seen taking her dancing moves to a higher level and even does a somersault in front of the villagers who attended the wedding

Some people feel the woman is killing it as they cheered her on but some social media users are not impressed with the newlywed

A South African bride is a hit on the internet after displaying his superb dancing skills at a wedding ceremony. The woman seems to be the one tying the knot on a beautiful day but her dancing moves left many in disbelief.

The viral video is posted by Kulani on Twitter and he seems to be shocked as he looked at the woman taking it to the floor. The middle-aged woman is dancing as the audience cheers her on.

She is so brave and does somersault as she tried to bring some variety in her dance moves. South Africans believe this can only happen in Limpopo. There are very funny reactions to the clip and Briefly News headed online to select a few. Kulani wrote on his timeline:

“Guys hahaha.”

South Africans are reacting to a viral video clip of a bride. image: @KulaniCool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Dinho_528 said:

“Ma 2000 really did a number on us..No alilili lilili just yho haibo yes haibo.... jiva wena.”

@MatomeRoger said:

“This one!!! Ke springbok am sure husby is going to go all night looking for her.”

@Jabba5608 said:

“Imagine a girl trying to break marriage...kuzushoba.”

@SirMorgie said:

“You can take her out of the groove but you can't take the groove outta her.”

@MasediSghamo said:

“Lenyala mehlolo.”

@RealMDK said:

“O tlare wa entertainer kganhti ba mo loile.”

