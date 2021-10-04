South Africans are enraged as they react to a video clip of a house robbery that happened during the day and it was caught on camera

Karin Morrow headed online to share the clip where thugs targeted a house owner and took car keys, laptop and a cell phone

Social media users are not happy with the clip and robbers as they say nobody is safe in the country especially where one can be targeted in daylight

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Karin Morrow has shared a video of a robbery that occurred in broad daylight. In the viral clip, a house owner is seen entering his or her gate but the car was followed by thugs.

As the clip plays, a white car emerges in the shot and it’s parked not far from the main gate. Two men come out of the vehicle and they are seemingly armed. They later walk to the gate as the house owner was possibly at the gate trying to close it.

They are also seen coming out in a hurry carrying the home owner’s belongings and one is also seen pointing what looks like a gun at the owner before driving off. The social media account holder says car keys, a cell phone and a laptop was taken from the guy.

Mzansi is in disbelief over a video of a robbery. Image: @Rinmor/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@Rinmor said:

“Keys cellphone and laptop taken.”

@KwaThemasActs said:

“KwaThema on the East Rand had also become a hotbed for car hijackings. We do not even have a fully functional police station. Imagine!!!! A township of well over 100 thousand citizens...”

@Inembeplc said:

“No strategic response only recurring footages. There s a need for a counter-strategy.”

@JuniyPhiri said:

“Why didn't they close the garage door after parking.”

@NxStu said:

“Their tactic is to nab you as you get home. Vulnerable and exposed. Very traumatic. So sorry.”

@Rinmor said:

“The level of crime especially car theft and hijackings in Durban centrally have skyrocketed since the July anarchy… metro cops missing and lawlessness on our roads So sad when collapse happens.”

@Kabz2128 said:

“Stay alert could prevent such crimes, especially when you are about to reach your destination. Not from 500m away.”

@DaddyCo said:

“Why are people allowed to drive cars with one number plate? Between Durban and PMB it's common..”

@Mahlomo said:

“Eish no matter how careful you are, we just not safe any way in this country.”

@NicolePetyt said:

“Did that happen to you Karin?”

Haibo: Video shows robbery at KZN jeweller, SA stunned as guard fatally wounded

In a recent story, Briefly News published that a video of an incredibly dramatic Kwa-Zulu Natal robbery has stunned the internet.

It's reported at least 10 armed men entered Damjee's Jewellers located in Gateway mall at about 2:21 pm on Wednesday afternoon.

The men then ordered employees to get on the ground before leaving with a trolley full of jewellery, opening fire on a security guard on their path.

According to East Coast Radio, the unidentified security officer had been shot in the abdomen before being rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Source: Briefly.co.za