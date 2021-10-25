Haibo: Mzansi Hilariously Reacts to Small Trunk Space of a Flashy BMW

Another South African social media user has taken a jab at a luxury BMW car as she says it’s not useful when it comes to doing shopping

The social media account holder has shared a picture of a flashy BMW but it is seen with its boot full with only two plastic bags

The car maniac says the whip is not handy when it comes to doing shopping for groceries and Mzansi is reacting to the pic

A local funny guy has just shaded a BMW vehicle he says its boot can be filled by two plastic bags. The social media account holder suggests that the luxury car is flashy but not helping when it comes to doing shopping.

@LQuanaty has dropped images on social media and South Africans are finding them seriously funny. Briefly News went to select a few reactions for many car maniacs who are also sharing their ideas as to which car can be handy when it comes to doing shopping. The guy wrote:

“2 plastic bags and boot is full, how inconvenient..”

@ObedBronco said:

“Lol are you shading me?”

@Advofchange said:

“Then buy an Avanza if you want boot space.”

@SImplyKayGee said:

“BMWs have never had the best boots, especially with the smaller cars (1 series and 2 series).”

@OscarBlaauuw said:

“1 series has an average size boot space.”

@AbednegoTumelo said:

“It was not meant for groceries..it was meant for dessert bo di red velve , Ultra Mel and strawberries...not those popcorns and watermelon...”

@LQuanaty said:

“A man should have such problems once in a while.”

@MbalioTIangzz said:

“Haibo that’s more than 2 plastic bags please.”

@Morefore5 said:

“Go Audi if you want boot space.”

