A video of a woman dancing on a supermarket till counter left many South Africans outraged and questioning store policies

The incident raised concerns around hygiene, safety, and respect for retail spaces, with calls for accountability

While some viewed it as attention-seeking content, others argued it crossed the line in a public shopping environment

What may have been intended as a viral moment quickly turned into a heated debate about public behaviour and respect for shared spaces.

The picture on the left showed the pretty woman posing for the camera. Image: @iamwhoiambcusiam

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video posted by @iamwhoiambcusiam on 13 April 2026 showed a woman climbing onto a till counter inside a Checkers store before posing and dancing. She started by squatting, right before standing up to dance. After she was done, she jumped off, laughed and walked away.

Moments like this are becoming less of an exception and more of a pattern, as content creators increasingly push the boundaries of what is considered normal behaviour in public spaces just to chase engagement. From supermarket aisles to fast food counters, nothing seems off limits anymore if it can be turned into a viral clip. The line between creativity and clout chasing keeps getting thinner, and the payoff is usually measured in views rather than common sense.

Store behaviour debate ignites online backlash

Many South Africans expressed frustration towards user @iamwhoiambcusiam, pointing out that supermarket counters are food-handling areas and should be treated with basic hygiene standards. Concerns were also raised about potential damage to store property and the safety risks involved in such actions.

The clip spread rapidly online, drawing strong reactions from viewers across the country. Calls were made for store management to take the matter seriously, with some suggesting that stricter enforcement of in-store behaviour rules is needed. Others questioned whether the incident could have legal or disciplinary consequences.

While a small number of viewers brushed it off as harmless content creation, the overwhelming response leaned toward criticism. The moment became less about entertainment and more about boundaries, respect, and accountability in public spaces. Netizens criticised content creators who pull such stunts in public, just to gain followers and reactions, saying the trouble they might find themselves in is not worth it.

A content creator on the left pulled her dancing moves. Image: @iamwhoiambcusiam

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what South Africans said

M. commented:

“This is not funny.”

Mayenziwe commented:

“What are you doing?”

Juicy_Ivy.exe commented:

“That liver. 😭”

Buffalo commented:

“It won’t trend.”

Na-lady Graham commented:

“I hoped I wouldn’t see this.”

Nomqhele Tdk commented:

“The internet never forgets. 😭”

Mahlatse Fortunate commented:

“The same counter we put groceries on. 😭”

Neo Phambuka commented:

“This is upsetting.”

Kiitu Zawanda commented:

“Silly games, silly rewards.”

Ma'Mtshali_Ma'Mchunu commented:

“Customer is always right.”

3 Other Briefly News stories related to Checkers

A Western Cape man walked into a Checkers store and asked an employee to help him find a specific vegetable, leaving her completely lost.

A South African TikToker put her Checkers non-stick pots through a full year of daily cooking and came back with a verdict that had the internet talking.

A South African woman’s grocery discovery sparked curiosity after she found unusual canned foods on store shelves in Checkers.

Source: Briefly News