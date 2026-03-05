A South African woman’s grocery discovery sparked curiosity after she found unusual canned foods on store shelves

The unusual canned items quickly caught attention online, with many netizens wondering how the food actually tastes

Mzansi shared mixed reactions about the growing variety of canned products, debating whether some foods should really come in tins

The unexpected grocery find sparked a wider conversation about changing food trends, convenience meals and whether South Africans are slowly warming up to canned alternatives.

South Africans were left surprised after TikTok user @itsladyvera shared an unusual grocery discovery from Checkers on 3 March 2026. She showed canned chicken strips and canned morogo greens she had spotted in store, writing that it was interesting to see what foods were being canned these days and hoping they would taste good.

The products quickly caught attention because canned meals are not something many South Africans typically reach for, especially when it comes to vegetables like moroho. Locally, people often prefer cooking greens fresh at home. However, canned foods remain extremely popular in places like the United States where convenience meals dominate supermarket shelves.

Unexpected canned grocery items

The discovery also highlighted how food brands are experimenting with new formats as busy lifestyles push demand for quick meals. Canned options can last longer on shelves and are often marketed as an easy alternative for people who want to cook quickly without much preparation.

In another video, user @itsladyvera did a taste test, as many netizens were wondering if it tastes like tin. However, she said the food taste normal, although you can tell that the chicken strips are not fresh. Mzansi had plenty to say about the products. Some joked that the canned greens were giving America, while others questioned whether certain traditional foods should be canned at all.

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Nash wrote:

"Over 1000mg of salt per serving. That should be great for your heart and blood pressure. 🤣🤣"

Tj wrote:

"They are preparing us to go to war. 🤣🤣"

Jullian Deacon wrote:

"I found Dolce & Gabbana pasta at Checkers."

Nompumelelo wrote:

"I once got canned chicken wings from Makro. The bones were all soft and crumbly 😩."

Cali Love wrote:

"What in America is going on here?"

Sentle_13 wrote:

"Morogo is my favourite. It tastes amazing once you cook it the usual way. My nieces and nephews gulp it down, even though they say they don’t like morogo. 🤣🤣"

Nadia N wrote:

"I bought the morogo last year. It wasn’t too bad. I missed it so much because I used to eat it as a kid."

Jonnette wrote:

"Checkers used to stock a canned chicken curry; the brand was Golddish. It was the perfect Friday night meal with a fresh white bread roll when the kids went to their dad."

Mona's Garden wrote:

"The way I’m scared of trying it. 😭 The furthest I go with canned food is baked beans or tomatoes."

Nthabisengmeuamor wrote:

"Can never be me. 😩😩 It’s not the same as homemade. I understand the convenience, but hmm. Translation: It will upset our stomachs.”

Esther wrote:

"I saw them at Shoprite over the weekend and asked myself how it tastes 😳."

Mpho Gman wrote:

"I saw chicken livers, and they were not nice at all."

