A woman posted a TikTok video of an interesting recipe that she used to prepare mashed potatoes

The lady showed her creativity in the kitchen by preparing the dish without peeling any vegetables

People were stunned by the TikTok creator's bizarre potato meal idea

One lady took to the internet to show people the unbelievable way she prepares potatoes. The lady took people on a kitchen adventure in a TikTok video shared on 26 February 2026.

Online users were in disbelief after seeing the woman prepare food. People could not stop raving about her bizarre approach to preparing mashed potatoes.

A post on TikTok, a woman by @harppiness_ showed people her mashed potato recipe hack. The lady prepared her mashed potatoes using Lays chips. She poured a bag of chips into a pot and cooked them down until they reverted to potatoes. The food content creator brought waiter to a boil before adding the potato chips to create the mash. She dished out her mashed Lays potatoes with chicken hearts and gravy. Watch her bizarre recipe below:

South Africa disturbed by mashed potato recipe

Online users were amused by her mashed potato recipe idea. Many felt that the woman took it too far with her cooking hack. Viewers also roasted the woman's chicken hearts with speculation about how she cooked them. Read the comments about the Lays chips recipe below:

Lethabo Masera was stunned by how the woman used Lays:

"Brands need to start behaving like Ferrari and start suing their customers."

Mavinyho imagined the woman strangely cooked the chicken hearts:

"Let me guess, the chicken hearts were mashed from ostrich liver."

Ms. Z also feared finding out how the chicken hearts were cooked:

"No, please sisi don't post the video of how you cooked chicken hearts, akhongxaki. In fact, ungaphinde uvele kweyam iPhone please.😭"

North John joked:

"You know that video of the guy who spent R8k on the first date? Neh a kopane le banyana ba go tshwana Le ba 😭🙌🏾"

it's.ntontooooo begged the woman cooking:

"Don't post a video of how you made those chicken hearts, I'm still healing from Pizza Pap.🙏🏽"

Over my dadbody was amused by the lady's creativity:

"You've got a job with govt covet projects, you clearly are good at reverse engineering."

👑👑宝娜 (Bǎo nà)Beau ❤️❤️❤️❤️ added:

"Please don't play with food 🍲 this year, and I want to see you eating this food 🤣"

BRENDAN also exclaimed about the woman's recipe:

"Every day on this app, I become the first person in my family line to see something new😭"

