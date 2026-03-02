Nick Jonas' wife, Priyanka Chopra, recalled her experience in Zimbabwe, where she ate a local delicacy called Mopane worms

The actress and producer spoke in a recent interview about her time in Africa and stunned fans who now believe she was one of their own

Social media was buzzing after her revelations, sparking a sudden wave of curiosity that has many users eager to finally give Mopane worms a try

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas spoke about her experience eating Mopane worms. Images: Robert Kamau/GC Images, Edwin Remsburg/VW Pics via Getty Images

Renowned actress Priyanka Chopra-Jonas sent social media into a frenzy after revealing she once tried a local African delicacy.

During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on 27 February 2026, they played a game to see who could bluff the best, with one of Priyanka's bluffs being whether she had ever eaten worms.

After pausing to consider it, Jimmy assumed the self-proclaimed "foodie" actress was just joking about her exotic snack, but he was in for a rude awakening when she proved that her love for Mopane worms was 100% real.

"I've eaten worms before. It's a delicacy from Zimbabwe called Mopane worms, and they're made into a curry with rice. They're made in different ways, so I have tried them."

Mopane worms are caterpillars that live on Mopane trees across Southern Africa, specifically in countries like Zimbabwe, South Africa, Botswana, and Namibia. Harvested by hand during the rainy season, the protein-packed snacks are usually dried or smoked and have been a healthy and important part of local diets for hundreds of years.

The former beauty queen said that should the opportunity to visit Zim once again present itself, she would not turn down the chance to have them again.

"If I went back to Zimbabwe and had to have them again, I would say yes."

Instantly, her video went viral, garnering thousands of views across X and YouTube, as users scrambled to see the global superstar embracing a side of African culture they didn't expect.

While most stars stick to five-star menus, often trying the "safe" local dishes, Priyanka’s willingness to swap fine dining for a traditional crunchy delicacy earned her massive respect across the continent.

Watch Priyanka Chopra-Jonas' video below.

Social media reacts to Priyanka Chopra-Jonas' video

Online users were impressed by Priyanka, with some now willing to give Mopane worms a try due to the actress' influence. Read some of their comments below.

KakPersonzw joked:

"This one is South African."

TheBlckGenius added:

"Mopane worms are a delicious staple, pls. Everyone deserves a taste of it."

SindiOmuhle was influenced:

"I want to try them."

Fans were stunned to learn that Priyanka Chopra-Jonas had Mopane worms. Image: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

lexaprhoe said:

"This just reminded me to ask my dad to buy me a bag when I’m home!"

TumiTemo claimed:

"Priyanka is Venda by blood. That's how she could stomach mopani worms."

SunLuvuyo was impressed:

"She's real for this!"

