IShowSpeed recently admired the beauty of South African women following his recent visit

The famous American streamer said Mzansi ladies were among the most beautiful women he had ever seen in the world, and his fans couldn't agree more

The comment section erupted as local fans celebrated the global shout-out

IShowSpeed said South Africa has the most beautiful women he has ever seen. Image: ishowspeed

Source: Instagram

American streaming sensation IShowSpeed recently crowned South African women as the "most beautiful in the world."

During his recent Speed Does Africa tour between December 2025 and January 2026, the YouTuber, real name Darren Watkins Jr, was left completely speechless by the women he encountered while exploring Cape Town and Johannesburg.

After he concluded the tour in Namibia, having visited and live-streamed from more than 20 countries across the continent, Speed finally returned home and shared insight about his trip, giving Mzansi ladies a major shout-out.

"South Africa has some of the most beautiful I have ever seen in my life; there are different flavours!"

Admitting that he managed to get a woman's numbers, Speed, who also showed interest in Cyan Boujee, couldn't hide his excitement as he remembered the Mzansi beauty who caught his eye.

"I actually got a girl's number, the girl with the yellow dress. She was pretty, she was very pretty. South Africa has so many pretty women."

The moment was caught during a stream at a local restaurant, where the YouTuber was seen chatting with a young lady who eventually agreed to exchange contacts. Their interaction immediately went viral.

His sentiments echo American rapper Ludacris' lyrics from his 2004 hit Pimpin All Over the World, where he famously declared, "The best women all reside in Africa," a much earlier confirmation that beauty in the continent isn't only found in its breathtaking landscapes.

Watch IShowSpeed's video below.

Mzansi reacts to IShowSpeed's message

South Africans gathered in the comments, puffing out their chests in pride at the high praise from one of the biggest internet celebrities in the world.

nancyshakudyiwa said:

"Aw, we thank you!"

rubygold_live agreed:

"Yes, we are divine."

carolannekell remarked:

"You are very kind!"

humblevee bragged:

"Where is the lie?"

emmanuel_nkosinathi2803 confirmed:

"It's facts. I've traveled and I haven't seen anything like South Africa."

kenna_mishaa_08.09 exclaimed:

"No DNA, just RSA!"

South Africans could barely contain their excitement as IShowSpeed declared Mzansi as having the most beautiful women. Image: ishowspeed

Source: Instagram

While some followers attempted to discredit IShowSpeed's statements by staking their own claims to the title, there was a huge sense of pride among South African women, who couldn't help but bask in the global spotlight with a mix of grace and humour.

Toss and Nadia Nakai fuel romance rumours

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Toss's remark after he was asked about the kind of women he's into.

After setting the internet ablaze with their steamy music video, Toss and Nadia Nakai's behaviour on the internet left many to believe there may be something serious between them.

What further fueled the rumours was Nadia's reaction to Toss's statement, with fans convinced she may have confirmed.

Source: Briefly News