South African hip-hop artist Nadia Nakai and amapiano singer Toss got steamy in a recent viral Instagram video

The music video has gotten rave reviews, due to its nature, which sees the artists cosplaying lovers, and it ignited social media

Reactions to this video had the internet divided, with many people calling out Nadia Nakai and Toss

Nadia Nakai and Toss had social media wilding with their steamy video. Image: Nadianakai, Indabakabani

Is there a new couple in town? Nadia Nakai and Toss got very cosy in a new viral Instagram post.

The two musicians sparked dating rumours after amapiano singer Toss shared a steamy video.

Is Nadia Nakai dating Toss?

Speculations heightened when Nadia Nakai and Toss cosplayed as lovers. In what looks like a music video, Toss and Nadia embraced each other and got very cosy. Wearing nothing but swimwear, both artists even shared what many interpreted as a kiss.

However, it seems as though they did some tongue work towards the end. Toss quoted a bible verse in his caption, "That 1 Corinthians 13: 4 - 8 type of love."

The verse speaks about love in its entirety, in terms of the bible and how God designed it to be.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users had quite a few things to say. Below are the reactions:

itsyangachief said:

"Sounds like a smash to me."

faith.xo18 stated:

"This makes so much sense."

iam.thapi exclaimed:

"This combo looks so good! Hebana? Should I start a rumor."

sanele_baloyi asked:

"I can't cope, guys. Is this a music video or yinto yamampela?"

yourstruly_tshetlho stated:

"Aowwww, somehow he was my celebrity crush. Wow, Nadia wow."

judy_logan01 exclaimed;

"If it is what I think it is, I absolutely love it, Sana!"

ntombizodwa_cetshwayo was shocked:

"I'm gonna start a rumor cause whattt?"

grace_gaobepe was not a fan of the post:

"Please leave scripture out of this mess. This is the most confused generation; the scripture and video content do not match. Let us not defile nor cheapen the gospel for clout. When quoting scripture, the content needs to match biblical standards. Let's stop turning the gospel into a mockery. We will not judge what you do in the world, but it's when scripture is added that now you are opening yourself up to heavens judgemment."

