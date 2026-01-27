South African rapper Nadia Nakai once again posted a thirst trap video that went viral on social media

The video has triggered salty comments about her BBL, with people calling her out for always flaunting it

Nadia Nakai got candid on her reality TV show, Beyond Bragga, where she opened up about getting her hip dips filled

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Nadia Nakai once again flaunted her BBL, but this time, Mzansi was fed up. Image: Nadianakai

Source: Instagram

It seems as though not everyone is a fan of Nadia Nakai's BBL. The rapper and reality TV star shared a video where she flaunted her bottom, but left many heads scratching.

On TikTok, Nadia's post shows her asking the cameraman to take a video of her walking, but she asked him to focus on her behind. As she struts her stuff, she playfully throws her hair, looks straight into the camera and turns to ask the man to follow her as she walks.

This did not sit well with Mzansi, and they roasted her for filth.

Mzansi drags Nadia Nakai

@RealMadamCoco responded:

"She’s gonna thirst trap her whole life."

@RealSihleIV said:

"She’s almost 40 by the way."

@IamBreezySA reacted:

"She must wear clothes now. The music ain’t selling too."

@TBG_FPL stated:

"She got that marabastad BBL."

@Sifhliwe responded:

"The BBl is no make sure."

@LoveChr95721429 asked:

"Why did she mess up her body? Something is wrong."

@Fancy_1905 responded:

"Those hip dip surgeries really ruined her body. She looks weird."

Why Nadia Nakai went under the knife?

On her reality TV show, Nadia got candid about what surgery she underwent. She denied getting a BBL but had filled her hip dips.

“I filled my hip dips. My bottom has always been there, so I took fat from my inner thighs and arms, and I put the fat in my hips because I had hip dips,” she said.

"I'm not trying to stress my family out over trivial things. I'd rather talk to them about going to the hospital for a serious thing."

"I'm not trying to stress out my family because I got my BOOTY done. This is just so I look good on Instagram, on stage, and in photoshoots. It's not that serious; it's definitely a vain procedure."

A healthcare professional moved in with Nadia to watch over her during her healing journey.

"The nurse brought me back and stayed with me for four days to make sure I'm fine, even feeding me."

Nadia Nakai slammed over her dance video

In more Nadia Nakai updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of the rapper twerking in public. After she got a BBL, Nadia has been actively showing off her new figure.

Social media dragged her to hell and back for her disruptive behaviour, saying she was indecent for dancing provocatively in public.

MakhosazanaKha3 reacted:

"One thing about twerking, it makes one look like they lack class and morals, man. Such a trashy and sordid thing to do in public."

Source: Briefly News