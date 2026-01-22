A video of Nadia Nakai showing off her goods has gained traction online, with fans disapproving of her choices

The Naa Mean hitmaker announced that she went under the knife during the taping of her reality TV show, Beyond Bragga

Mzansi said the new body is not make sure as many offered varying opinions on Nadia's choices

Nadia Nakai's new body is still a hot topic, but Mzansi is not a fan.

Source: Instagram

South African rapper Nadia Nakai had tongues wagging after she debuted her new body in 2025.

After speculations that she got a BBL went viral, Nadia laid the rumours to rest, revealing that she got hip dips.

“I filled my hip dips. My bottom has always been there, so I took fat from my inner thighs and arms, and I put the fat in my hips because I had hip dips,” she said on her reality TV show, Beyond Bragga.

She has been flaunting her curves all over social media, wearing revealing clothing and sometimes figure-hugging dresses. Now, a new video showcasing her curvy figure failed to impress.

SA reacts to Nadia's new body

User @its_khumo posted the video of Nadia with the caption, "Another one who messed up her body! Nadia Nakai?"

@Sphaphi_kay asked:

"What am I even seeing. She didn’t need to do all this tbh. Her curves are ruined."

@its_khumo replied:

"I couldn’t even recognise her at first."

Peeps were not impressed by Nadia Nakai's body.

Source: Instagram

@TheRealMotase said:

"She really was beautiful without all the work she's done to her body. And her face, she looks different too."

@Doroshni1 said:

"Maybe girls wanna look good when wearing swimsuits, but wow. They are doing too much now."

@justtnancy_ shared:

"Something is off, man, these clothes aren't sitting properly."

@ObbieeN refused to believe it's Nadia:

"This can not be Nadia. Even her face looks different."

@NevondoRi replied:

"This thing might be psychological because there is no way."

@Zealot_New asked:

"So when she checks in the mirror, she thinks this is right?"

@msmonakhisi asked:

"She did a bbl? That was not necessary, though. She had a beautiful one all along."

@_Awongwa responded:

"She's been through a lot, shame, I understand her stages of grief. Some questionable, but she's been through it."

Many fans questioned why Nadia Nakai decided to improve her physique. On her reality show, she said she did it for the gram. Read her full statement below:

"I'm not trying to stress my family out over trivial things. I'd rather talk to them about going to the hospital for a serious thing."

"I'm not trying to stress out my family because I got my BOOTY done. This is just so I look good on Instagram, on stage, and in photoshoots. It's not that serious; it's definitely a vain procedure."

Nadia Nakai dragged over her dance video

Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of the rapper twerking in public. After she got a BBL, Nadia has been actively showing off her new figure.

Social media dragged her to hell and back for her disruptive behaviour, saying she was indecent for dancing provocatively in public.

