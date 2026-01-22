South African media personality Thobeka Majozi was recently seen preaching at a church

The celebrity blogger Musa Khawula posted a video of Cassper Nyovest's baby mama's sermon on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Majozi's sermon

Bathong, Cassper Nyovest's baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, left many netizens in awe after her recent stunt sent many shockwaves across social media.

On Wednesday, 21 January 2026, the popular and controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula decided to post a video of the social media influencer who reacted to the Vaal tragic car accident, preaching at a church.

This video garnered many views on social media shortly after Khawula posted her sermon.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Thobeka preaching in church

Shortly after the video of the star preaching at a church went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@mikezwini87 said:

"I'm happy she chose God. I don't mean to judge, but the only thing that's left is to get rid of those trousers, and she will be a full-blown born-again."

@Sharyberry_M wrote:

"They can never make me hate her. What a classy woman, I see her in the same book as Bo Mpoomy Ledwaba."

@skutuphendu commented:

"One thing about God, He will lift you up when everyone puts you down."

@Xing_Xing100 responded:

"Good for her, she’s really found her purpose."

@ross_rori replied:

"When God intervenes in the toughest battles in your life, all you want to do is tell the world about it. God is good. He healed this woman's son from a very evil and deadly illness. This is her thank you."

@GeneralDonjulio stated:

"You find them at church when they're tired…that Zim pastor said it…there’s a lot of baddies at church! That’s the actual retirement place to fool poor man of god the…lol."

@Selebogo_T shared:

"Until you have this encounter with God. You will never get it. I know exactly what she’s talking about."

@nosiirskiGio wrote:

"She is preaching fr. I think at some point as a Christian u realise that you don’t have an actual relationship with God but that you just do things out of habit, e.g., praying, reading the bible, going to church, etc. There is no intention."

@hlovo_ mentioned:

"After what she went through with her child, this makes perfect sense."

