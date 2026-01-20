On 19 January 2026, a minibus taxi and a truck collided near Vanderbijlpark, resulting in the deaths of 14 pupils

On Tuesday, 20 January 2026, Thobeka shared her heartfelt response on Instagram, expressing grief over the tragedy

Thobeka Majozi shared a prayer for the families of the 14 children who lost their lives in the accident

Thobeka Majozi shared an emotional message after the accident in the Vaal.

Social media influencer and the mother of rapper Cassper Nyovest’s firstborn, Khotso, Thobeka Majozi, reacted to the tragic Vaal accident that claimed the lives of 14 learners.

On Monday, 19 January 2026, a minibus and a truck were involved in a tragic accident near Vanderbijlpark on the Golden Highway, between Bophelong and Sebokeng.

As South Africans weighed in on the devastating crash in the Vaal, Thobeka Majozi joined the conversation with a heartfelt reaction. The devout Christian said a prayer for the families who lost their children in the tragic crash.

Thobeka Majozi prays for families after Vaal crash

A day after the accident in the Vaal, Thobeka Majozi took to her Instagram account and reacted to the tragic incident. In an Instagram Story shared on her official account, Thobeka expressed deep hurt.

“My heart is heavily burdened by the lives of the children lost. It's excruciating watching online; I can only imagine experiencing it firsthand,” Thobeka said.

Thobeka Majozi said a prayer for the families who lost their children in the tragic incident.

“May God cover, comfort and carry each family. God help us,” Thobeka Majozi added.

Thobeka Majozi said a prayer for the families of the Vaal accident victims.

Zola Hashatsi mocks SAPS following arrest of Vaal crash driver

In other news, media personality Zola Hashatsi weighed in after the South African Police Service (SAPS) arrested the driver involved in a tragic accident that claimed the lives of 14 pupils in the Vaal.

While some welcomed the swift arrest as progress, Hashatsi was far less impressed; he used the moment to take a cheeky swipe at SAPS after they apprehended the driver on Tuesday, 20 January 2026.

The 22-year-old driver now faces multiple counts of culpable homicide.

Naledi Aphiwe questions cause of Vaal accident

Thobeka Majozi and Zola Hashatsi aren't the only celebrities who weighed in on the Vaal accident.

In an Instagram story shared hours after the tragic incident on Monday, Naledi Aphiwe shared a post questioning the cause of the tragic accident in Vaal that was shared by the South African Police Service (SAPS) after a preliminary investigation.

Naledi Aphiwe suggested that overloading had nothing to do with the accident, but rather the fact that the driver was overspeeding and reportedly overtook three to four cars simultaneously, as stated by several eyewitnesses.

