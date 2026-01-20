The 22-year-old minibus driver involved in the Vaal crash that claimed the lives of 14 pupils was apprehended on Tuesday, 20 January 2026

Media personality Zola Hashatsi took a swipe at SAPS after the 22-year-old taxi driver was apprehended

This was after a social media user praised SAPS for a swift arrest, seeing it as a step toward justice

Media personality Zola Hashatsi has weighed in after the South African Police Service (SAPS) arrested the driver involved in a tragic accident that claimed the lives of 14 pupils in the Vaal. While some welcomed the arrest as progress, Hashatsi was far less impressed and used the moment to take a cheeky swipe at SAPS following the arrest of the driver on Tuesday, 20 January 2026.

On Monday, 19 January 2026, a minibus and a truck were involved in a tragic accident near Vanderbijlpark on the Golden Highway, between Bophelong and Sebokeng. As of the time of publishing of this article, 14 learners had been confirmed dead.

Zola Hashatsi reacts to Vaal crash driver arrest

A day after the crash, Zola Hashatsi took to his X (Twitter) account to say that the driver of the minibus taxi had been arrested. The post was captioned:

“[BREAKING NEWS] The 22-year-old driver, who was involved in the accident that killed 14 pupils in the Vaal, has been arrested.”

The 22-year-old driver now faces multiple counts of culpable homicide.

Social media user @Mahoota11 reacted to the update, applauding SAPS for a swift arrest, saying that the arrest showed justice was moving in the right direction. The post was captioned:

“We thank the SAPS for a swift arrest. Let the wheels of justice begin.”

In response, Hashatsi pushed back against the praise. He argued that arresting a suspect who was already admitted into a hospital for treatment did not amount to serious investigative work. To illustrate his point, he suggested that the people who have been on trial for the murder of Senzo Meyiwa weren’t his real killers. The post was captioned:

“Well, they took him from the hospital after he was discharged. If they had to look for him, oho siyabazi labo. We are awaiting Senzo Meyiwa's killers.”

Naledi Aphiwe questions cause of Vaal accident

Zola Hashatsi isn't the only celebrity displeased by SAPS.

In an Instagram story shared hours after the tragic incident, Naledi Aphiwe shared a post questioning the cause of the tragic accident in Vaal, according to the preliminary investigation by the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Naledi Aphiwe argued that overloading had nothing to do with the accident, but rather the fact that the driver was overspeeding and reportedly overtook three to four cars simultaneously, according to eyewitness accounts.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi reacts to Vaal accident

Naledi Aphiwe and Zola Hashatsi aren't the only popular South Africans to weigh in on the tragic Vaal accident.

Briefly News recently reported that Power FM host Mbuyiseni Ndlozi reacted to news that 13 young pupils from the Vaal were killed in a horrific road accident on their way to school.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who is from the Vaal region himself, reacted to the accident in relation to the string of disasters befalling the country of late. Fans and followers responded with heavy hearts, sending prayers and condolences to the grieving families.

