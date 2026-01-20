Preliminary Report Reveals That Vaal Accident Driver Was Not Licensed To Operate Scholar Transport
- The Gauteng Provincial Government revealed that the driver who was operating the scholar transport, which crashed into a truck, killing 13, was not licensed to operate the vehicle
- The driver, who was rushed to Kopanong Hospital after the crash, is expected to appear before the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates Court
- The South African Police Service is investigating the case, and South Africans called for him to be arrested and denied bail for his negligent driving
VANDERBIJLPARK, GAUTENG — South Africans have called for the arrest of the scholar transport driver behind the Vanderbijlpark accident, which killed more than 11 children in Gauteng. This was after the Gauteng Provincial Government uncovered that he was not licensed to operate the scholar transport.
According to Newzroom Afrika, the Gauteng Department of Transport's spokesperson, Lesiba Mpya, said that the Quantum, which crashed into the truck, was not licensed to transport learners. Mpya said that the South African Police Service (SAPS) is investigating the case.
SAPS to probe accident
Mpya also said that the Department is relying on SAPS to conduct investigations to confirm the reports. He added that other reports are yet to be confirmed. He also said that it's possible that the driver was also unlicensed.
What you need to know about the Vaal accident
- An eyewitness recalled the moments leading to the accident and recalled that the taxi driver overtook four vehicles before crashing headlong into the truck
- The driver was discharged from Kopanong Hospital, where he was rushed, and the police commenced their investigation
- The driver, a 22-year-old, was arrested and is expected to appear before the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates Court 48 hours after his arrest
- One of the parents of one of the victims of the crash said that nothing could heal the pain caused by the loss
- Gauteng's MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane, revealed that the driver was previously reprimanded for his reckless driving in the past
South Africans demand action
Netizens commenting on the case demanded that accountability be taken for the accident.
Babalwa Mckonie said:
"The owner of the vehicle must account."
Tasha Tasha said:
"The officers who once took a cold drink from him have to ask God for mercy too because theyalso played a part in this."
Dede Awah asked:
"Can parents also normalise checking for basic security on vehicles anddrives before entrusting the lives of their kids in their care?"
Fana Siso Frauzy said:
"It's a blame game now. If the minibus driver died, they were gonna arrest the truck driver."
President Cyril Ramaphosa conveys condolences
In a related article, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa conveyed his condolences to the families of the Vaalaccident victims. This was after 12 children died in the crash.
Ramaphosa said that the accident happened on the same day the South African Human Rights Commission released a report into scholar transport in the North West.
