President Cyril Ramaphosa conveyed his condolences after 11 children died during an accident in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng

The incident occurred when a side-tipper truck hit a taxi carrying the children, leaving carnage and destruction on the road

The GautengPremier, Panyaza Lesufi, and the province's MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane, visited the scene of the accident

Cyril Ramaphosa spoke about the Vanderbijlpark accident. Image: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Source: Getty Images

VANDERBIJLPARK, GAUTENG — President Cyril Ramaphosa conveyed his condolences to the families of the 11 children who died in an accident in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng, on 19 January 2026.

The Presidency released a statement on its @PresidencyZA X account, less than an hour after the accident took place between a side-tipper truck and a minibus taxi. Ramaphosa said that it was distressing that the accident happened on the day the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) released a report on scholar transport in the North West.

Cyril Ramaphosa conveys condolences

Ramaphosa said that his thoughts are with the families and friends of the young victims. He said that children are the country's most precious assets and the government must do all it can to protect the learners. He said that national andprovincial authorities will provide support to the schools.

Panyaza Lesufi, Matome Chiloane on the scene

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and the MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane, rushed to the scene where pandemonium ensued. Parents of the children mourned and wept bitterly, and Lesufi called for calm.

Eyewitness recalls moments before deadly crash

An eyewitness described the moments before the accident took place. He said that the minibus taxi overtook his vehicle and four others. The driver reportedly saw the truck approaching but ignored it. The truck driver tried to prevent the crash by driving on the side of the road, but the taxi driver moved to the same side, causing the crash.

Parents of the victims mourned their children. Image: @Joy_Zelda

Source: Twitter

South Africans weigh in on Ramaphosa's condolences

Social media users on X gave their opinions on Ramaphosa's message.

EFF Patriotsaid:

"Did the President actually instruct you guys to issue this statement, or are you just doing your job so you can get paid? I thought he didn't care anymore about what was happening."

Holy J Gost said:

"Condolences to the family members. The vehicle traffic in Gauteng needs to be studied, especially during school time."

Olebogeng asked:

"Please, can you look into why the kids are travelling on the same routes as heavy trucks when going to school?"

Raj said:

"Condolences to the family members. Absolutely terrible news."

Daniel Peters said:

"Send in the army."

