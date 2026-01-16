A bakkie and a truck collided on the N3 Durban-bound, before the Shongweni off-ramp, on 16 January 2026

The bakkie collided with the truck, before crashing into a nearby barrier and then bursting into flames

ALS Paramedics stabilised several people who were injured at the scene before they were taken to a hospital

A bakkie burst into flames after an collision on the N3 with a truck. Image: ALS Paramedics Medical Services

KWAZULU-NATAL – At least three people have been killed following a horrific accident involving a bakkie and a truck on the N3 Durban-bound, before the Shongweni off-ramp. The fatal accident happened on 16 January 2026, just after 9 am.

ALS Paramedics responded to the crash and found the bakkie engulfed in flames, and the truck down an embankment. The Ethekweni Fire Department were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Bakkie collided with the barrier, burst into flames

According to ALS Paramedics Director, Garrith Jamieson, paramedics assessed the scene, and according to information, it was believed a truck and a bakkie collided. The bakkie then collided with the barriers where a group of workers were working, before it burst into flames.

The truck veered through the centre median, across the North Bound Carriageway, and came to rest down an embankment. The truck driver sustained moderate injuries, according to Jamieson.

Four construction workers, who the bakkie collided with, sustained various injuries. They were stabilised on scene by paramedics before they were transported to a nearby hospital.

Sadly, three occupants of the bakkie who sustained fatal injuries were declared deceased on the scene. The N3 Durban Bound has since been closed as clean-up operations continue. The cause of the accident is currently being investigated.

The scene is currently active, and more information will be provided as it is made available.

