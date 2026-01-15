A 10-year-old boy tragically drowned at a Dobsonville pool while lifeguards were allegedly present

The City of Johannesburg has since closed the swimming facility pending an internal investigation

Social media users reacted with outrage and called for accountability regarding lifeguard safety protocols

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

The 10-year-old was accompanied by his father for the outing that ended in tragedy. Image: MARCO LONGARI/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG, SOWETO - A 10-year-old boy drowned at a public swimming pool in Dobsonville, Soweto, allegedly while lifeguards were on duty. This prompted the City of Johannesburg to close the facility.

Drowning happened in front of lifeguards

The incident occurred on Sunday, 11 January 2026, during an outing with his father. Reports indicate the drowning happened in front of lifeguards stationed at the pool. City council speaker Margaret Arnolds visited the family on Wednesday, 14 January 2026, and said the municipality would conduct an internal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

Arnolds said the City would assess the role of lifeguards on duty at the time and determine whether safety protocols were followed. She added that the pool would remain closed pending the outcome of the investigation. She also said that no police case had been opened yet.

The City of Johannesburg has closed a public pool in Dobsonville. Image: Gideon Mendel/Corbis via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their thoughts on the tragic drowning incident.

Zenande Mzolo said:

"Are they not supposed to be seated at a high position to be able to have a full view of everyone?"

Monyque Lien Dawu said:

"Nothing makes sense."

Charmaine Cnd said:

"Sad story. RIP, little one. Reminds me of my childhood and how I never set foot in “Jake” because my grandmother refused because of the fear that we would drown."

Anneke Smit said:

"Rotundus in Springs also had an incident a few years back, a black 15-year-old boy drowned, and they did not even have lifeguards, and no news or repremands were made. This is very sad, and this is a small resort with pools."

Seona Grobbelaar said:

"How on earth can this happen with lifeguards present? Overcrowding of the pool?"

