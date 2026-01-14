Missing Krugersdorp teenager Rikus Kylander achieved five distinctions at the Noordheuwel High School

The 18-year-old boy has been missing for nearly four weeks while snorkelling in Mozambique

Social media reactions highlighted the bittersweet pride for Kylander's achievements amidst ongoing grief for his family

Rikus Kylander had earned five distinctions in his matric exams. Image: MDNnews/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG, KRUGERSDORP - The release of the 2025 matric results on Wednesday, 14 January 2026, confirmed that missing Krugersdorp teenager Rikus Kylander achieved five distinctions, weeks after he disappeared while snorkelling off the coast of Mozambique.

Snorkelling off the coast of Mozambique

Kylander, an 18-year-old pupil at Noordheuwel High, went missing in December 2025 during a post-matric trip to Ponta do Ouro Beach. He entered the water with about 12 friends, a week before Christmas and failed to return.

Rescue operations began on the day of his disappearance after lifeguards and authorities had been alerted by his friends. Search efforts continued for 22 days along the coastline and involved sea, land and air operations, as well as rescue teams, volunteers and members of his family, who travelled to Mozambique the following morning. The official search was called off last Friday, 9 January 2026.

Search had come to an end

According to IOL, His matric results were released by Noordheuwel High on Wednesday morning, 14 January, confirming five distinctions. The school acknowledged the achievement and expressed support for his parents and younger sister, also describing Kylander as a learner, family member and friend. The school further indicated that plans were being made to celebrate his life, with details to be shared at a later stage.

Kylander’s family had previously said they were praying for his safe return and were doing everything possible to find him. On Friday, 9 January, his older sister Clarise confirmed in a family statement that the search had come to an end, saying all possible efforts had been exhausted and thanking those who had supported the family throughout the search.

He disappeared while snorkelling with friends off the coast of Mozambique in December. Image: NSRI/X

Source: UGC

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding Kylander's achievements.

Dalene Davies said:

"Oh, how terribly sad, but what an honour for his parents because their love and support got him to that point and obviously, his hard work and dedication, but how terribly sad he can't celebrate it. Well done, Rikus."

Renee Thomas said:

"Gosh, this is so sad. Such a handsome young man and so clever. Sending love and strength to the family. Sure, the family are so proud of him in every way. I still believe there is hope of still finding him. Please God."

Michelle Palmer said:

"This is so sad. My heart goes out to his parents and family. Well done to this young man on his achievement."

Mark Jeftha said:

"Hope he can be found in whichever way possible. Feel it for the family that lost hope to find closure. It must be hell for the family to have to go through something like this."

Elizabeth de Koker said:

"This is so sad and painful. Heavenly Father, may YOU intervene as I believe nothing is impossible for you."

