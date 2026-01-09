The family of Rikus Kylander has made a heartbreaking decision after 22 days of desperately searching for him

The 18‑year‑old from Krugersdorp in Gauteng was last seen on 18 December 2025 when he was snorkelling in Mozambique

South Africans took to social media to express sadness and show sympathy to the family after the heartbreaking decision

Rikus Kylander’s family has called off the search for the teen who went missing in Mozambique. Image: @virgosocials

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

MOZAMBIQUE – The family of Rikus Kylander has made the heartbreaking decision to call off the search for him.

Rikus, an 18‑year‑old from Krugersdorp in Gauteng, disappeared while snorkelling on a matric trip in Mozambique.

He was in Mozambique together with a group of friends, celebrating the fact that he completed matric. The former Noordheuwel High student reportedly went into the ocean at around 1 pm on 18 December 2025 and was never seen again.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The family travelled to Mozambique following the news and conducted searches day and night for the youngster, to no avail.

Family call off search for 18-year-old

After 22 days of desperate searching, his family have decided to end the search for the 18-year-old, his sister confirmed.

“Everything that could be done has been done,” his older sister, Clarise, said.

Clarise also thanked all those who stood by the family during this difficult time, saying that they were overwhelmed by the support they received.

“We are deeply grateful to every single person who has walked alongside us during this unimaginable time — your prayers, efforts, messages, and acts of kindness have meant more than words can ever express,” she said.

Clarise added that while the family had stopped searching, the local community and volunteers in Mozambique would keep a watchful eye out for Rikus.

Rikus Kylander was last seen snorkelling in Mozambique. Image: Design Pics Editorial

Source: Getty Images

South Africans react to the family’s decision

Social media users weighed in on the decision by the family to end the search, sharing sympathy with them over the news.

Cheryl Bosch said:

“I understand how you feel; we are not supposed to lose our children. Remember them always and say their name, they existed, they lived, they loved.”

Margaret Hewitt added:

“Miracles do happen, but this is a very brave action. Praying for you as a family.”

Sibusiso Khumalo stated:

“It must have been extremely difficult for the family to make this decision. Strength to the family.”

Lesley Campbell Pullen said:

“Heartbreaking. Sending lots of love, light and strength to you all during this very sad time.”

Natalie Reddy added:

“This is so sad. My heart goes out to the parents for this really tough decision. I pray he is found somewhere soon.”

Debbie Davies noted:

“You are all in our prayers. Sometimes miracles do happen, especially after we stop searching. Take some time for yourselves.”

Jean-Mari Ross-Allen recalled:

“I stood on the same beach just a few days ago and prayed for a miracle over this young man, while witnessing the rescue boats out at sea. This is devastating news.”

Jessie James said:

“It’s so heartbreaking. Praying for strength for the family.”

Matriculant drowns while waiting for results

In another article, the family of a boy who drowned in Durban said they were shattered that their son had drowned during the festive season.

Briefly News reported that the young man, who was waiting for his matric results, was one of the beachgoers who drowned in December.

His father pleaded with authorities and officials to locate his son's body so the family could still give him a dignified burial.

Source: Briefly News