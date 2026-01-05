The family of a boy who drowned in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, was shattered that their son had drowned during the festive season

The young man, who was waiting for his matric results, was one of the beachgoers who drowned in beaches in the country in December

His father pleaded with authorities to locate his body so they could afford him a dignified burial

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL — The father of a Durban, KwaZulu-Natal matriculant pleaded with authorities to help find the body of his son, who drowned in Durban during the festive season at Pennington Beach, where two others drowned.

According to SABC News, families continued to search for the remains of three swimmers who were swept away on 1 January 2026. Speaking to one of the fathers on 5 January 2026. SABC News spoke to Sthembiso Shelembe, whose son Buhlebakhe Nxumalo drowned on Pennington Beach.

Parent devastated by drowning

Shelembe said that he found out that his son drowned while at home on the evening of 1 January 2026. Buhlebakhe's cousin, who was with him and whom Buhlebakhe visited in Pinetown, called Shelembe. He said he did not drown because he had not swum.

Shelembe said the most painful part for the family is that his body remains missing. He said the family is devastated, and his mother is grieving.

"We were waiting for the results. He was looking forward to university. It was his dream to do art in school, but now he's gone. It's very painful because even in the house, it still feels like he's there," he said.

Shelembe said his son was visiting his aunts, who decided to visit the beach, where he drowned.

Lifesaving SA urged members of the public to be cautious after the drownings, which took place in Durban, where the bodies of four people were found. The organisation said that lifeguards will be on duty and on alert for the remainder of the festive season.

Dhaya Sewduth, Lifesaving SA's media director, said that lifeguards rescued a lot of swimmers during the festive season. He also said that there were concerns that there were not enough lifeguards during the festive season as Lifesaving SA's lifeguards volunteer.

