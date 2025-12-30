The Minister of Defence, Angie Motshekga, visited Komatipoort in Mpumalanga, where two members of the South African National Defence Force died from heavy rainfall

Mpumalanga and other provinces experienced thunderstorms and downpours that led to flooding in certain areas

The soldiers died as they were trying to cross the Komati River, and Motshekga expressed heartache at their deaths

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, South Africa, covered a range of topics, including accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather, and natural disaster-related incidents, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Angie Motshekga conveyed her condolences to the families of the soldiers who drowned. Image: Murat Sengul/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KOMATIPOORT, MPUMALANGA — The Minister of Defence, Angie Motshekga, said the families of the two members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) who drowned in Komatipoort, Mpumalanga, want answers.

Motshekga visited Komatipoort on 30 December 2025, days after the second SANDF member's body was found after drowning in the Komati River on 26 December. Motshekga said that the Department of Defence is communicating with the family members.

Family members want answers

Motshekga said that the families seek answers on how the soldiers died. The Department offered the families psychosocial support and chaplain services. Motshekga said that she was sad and heartbroken.

What happened to the two men?

The men were trying to cross the Komati River when the waters swept them away. Authorities launched a search for the two men, and one of them was found on 26 December, the day they disappeared. The search for the second officer was suspended on 28 December due to the weather, and continued on 29 December. His remains were found that same day.

Mpumalanga and other provinces have been experiencing heavy rainfall and floods since the festive season began. The South African Weather Service said the weather phenomenon La Niña will bring rainy conditions and higher-than-average temperatures from December to April 2026.

Angie Motshekga visited Komatipoort. Image: Phill Magakoe/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans have questions

Netizens discussing the minister's visit conveyed their condolences to the families. Others questioned the SANDF's training.

Certified PrincessYa Majake asked:

"Soldiers taken by water. Don't they do water trainings?"

Peter Madibela said:

"May their souls rest in peace."

Brian Bruno Mabale said:

"Imagine soldiers who can't swim. Who's training these people?"

Ziqa Khanda said:

"Deep sadness my foot. We die every second in the country because of a shortage of police. We need soldiers patrolling like during the COVID lockdown."

Lisel Jeney Michael said:

"My condolences to the soldiers and their families, but we need to talk about soldiers who can drown like that."

2 bodies recovered after KwaZulu-Natal floods

In a related article, Briefly News reported that three people went missing and two bodies were found in KwaZulu-Natal after heavy rainfall battered the south coast on 21 December 2025. A severe storm caused flooding in the province.

One person went missing after their vehicle was swept away on Longacres Drive in Amanzimtoti. Margate was one of the hardest-hit areas: the Shelley Centre was submerged in water because of the floods.

Source: Briefly News