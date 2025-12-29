The search for a member of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) who went missing after he was swept away by floods in Mpumalanga continued

Authorities suspended the search on 28 December after the recent heavy rainfall that hit the province caused flooding in susceptible areas

The SANDF officer had gone missing on 26 December, and South Africans were worried that he may not be found alive because of the presence of crocodiles in the Komati River, where he disappeared

For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, South Africa, covered a range of topics, including accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather, and natural disaster-related incidents, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

The Komati River flooded. Image: Luca Sola/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KOMATIPOORT, MPUMALANGA — Authorities in Mpumalanga have continued the search for a member of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) who was swept away by the recent floods that hit the province.

The SANDF member is one of two members of the army who were swept away by the floods on 26 December 2025 in Komatipoort. The soldiers reportedly tried to cross the flooded river during border control operations in the province. One of the members' bodies was located on 26 December.

Search was suspended on 28 December

Authorities paused the search on 28 December, three days after the officers went missing. The Mpumalanga South African Police Service's diving unit struggled to search the waters of the Komati River, which were breaking its banks following a severe downpour of rainfall on 25 December.

Weather during the festive season

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) warned of conditions that the weather phenomenon La Niña will bring from December to April 2025. SAWS predicted that the country would experience thundershowers and damaging storms from Christmas until New Year's Day.

The severe thunderstorms caused damage in KwaZulu-Natal on 26 December 2025. A total of 125 homes were destroyed and three residents were injured when the severe thunderstorms were accompanied by damaging rainfall, which caused flooding.

A SANDF member is missing. Image: @SANDF_ZA

Source: Getty Images

South Africans react

Netizens commenting on Facebook expressed their concern about the fate of the missing soldier.

Mimi Sesana said:

"They should search for him in the direction where the river is flowing if it swept him away."

Dalu Malinga said:

"Hopefully, there were no crocodiles there."

JD Malindima said:

"Those grown-up soldiers should know better than to cross a low bridge when water is above it."

Kgosietsile Matsile said:

"I can only imagine what the family is going through."

Barry Sherman said:

"My condolences to the family, but it says a lot about our defence forces, who are trained to go through harrowing circumstances."

Thami Ntuli visits flood-hit Margate

In a related article, Briefly News reported that KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli visited the Shelly Centre in Margate on 22 December. The visit came a day after the centre was flooded.

Margate's CBD was flooded on 21 December as heavy rainfall continued to cause floods and damage in the province. Ntui said one person died from the flooding.

Source: Briefly News