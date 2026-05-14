Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has sparked debate after questioning why Senzo Mchunu has not been dismissed, despite a wave of recent ministerial firings

His comments referenced several ministers who were removed from office, intensifying public scrutiny over perceived inconsistencies in government

The controversy has reignited online arguments about political favouritism, with Mchunu still on precautionary suspension

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Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu (left) and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (right). Images: @AdvBarryRoux/X and Left Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — Former EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has sparked a debate on social media after questioning why Minister Senzo Mchunu has not been fired, despite several other ministers being dismissed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in recent months.

In a post on X, Ndlozi compared Mchunu’s situation to that of other ministers who were removed from office.

Ndlozi questions why Senzo Mchunu was not fired

The former EFF spokesperson listed several high-profile dismissals, such as Minister of Social Development Sisisi Tolashe, Minister of Higher Education and Training Nobuhle Nkabane, Deputy Minister Andrew Whitfield and Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Dion George.

He then questioned what makes Senzo Mchunu “so special,” after growing public debate over why he has only been placed on precautionary suspension rather than being dismissed outright.

Mchunu has been on suspension since 2025, with Firoz Cachalia currently acting in his position.

See Ndlozi's X post:

The controversy has been fueled by ongoing scrutiny linked to Mchunu’s appearance before the Madlanga Commission, as well as allegations connecting him to the so-called “big five cartel,” which is accused of influencing the disbandment of the much-talked-about Political Killings Task Team (PKTT)

Some argued that Mchunu’s long-standing political ties to the ANC’s CR17 campaign and his alliance with President Ramaphosa may be influencing why he remains suspended rather than removed. Others insist he should be treated the same as other ministers who were swiftly dismissed.

Social media debate if Senzo Mchunu should have been fired

@Nhlamulo_Right said:

"Unlike the names in your list, he has avoided major personal litigation or high-profile corruption allegations during his recent ministerial tenures."

@Dlangamandlaa argued:

"Mchunu publicly testified, under oath, that an illegal and unconstitutional decision to disband the PKTT was taken in consultation with the president, a claim the president refuted and implied was false and misleading. Surely that alone was enough grounds for dismissal."

@itanipriestump1 commented:

"Senzo Mchunu might be telling the truth that the President knew and agreed, that's why it is so difficult to dismiss him from the president's office, because he will show us more evidence and the president will be exposed again, just like Phala Phala."

@thabanisandile3 wrote:

"He played a major role for the president in ascending to the highest office in the land, especially with KZN votes, so surely I think it's politics that comes to play when it comes to Mchunu."

@exotic_boy11 stated:

"Senzo didn’t commit any crime. He was exercising his executive authority by disbanding the PKTT."

@justbaroness said:

"When you find out, let me know. He has cost us millions while not working for the country, and instead working for the ANC."

Ndlozi calls on South Africans to take a side in the police scandals

Briefly News also reported that Mbuyiseni Ndlozi called on South Africans to “pick a side” following the court appearance of National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola on Wednesday, 13 May 2026. Masemola appeared in court in connection with charges linked to alleged contraventions of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) in the Medicare 24 tender scandal. Ndlozi argued that Masemola’s arrest was politically motivated and part of a broader effort to undermine those within law enforcement who are actively confronting organised crime.

Source: Briefly News