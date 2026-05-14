Authorities identified the man killed by a Frontier Airlines plane in Denver as 41-year-old Michael Mott

Investigators ruled the death a suicide after the man breached airport security and entered the runway

Officials are reviewing airport security systems and surveillance blind spots following the incident

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New details have emerged after a shocking airport tragedy involving a passenger plane and a man who breached airport security. Authorities have now identified the individual as investigations into the incident continue.

The visual showcased a plane after take-off. Image: APK

Source: Getty Images

TikTok account @nytimes posted the video on 13 May 2026 in Denver, USA, reporting on the identity of the man who was struck and killed by a Frontier Airlines plane during take-off. The incident happened late at night at Denver International Airport and has continued drawing international attention due to the unusual circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

According to reports from Fox News, the man was identified as 41-year-old Michael Mott. Officials later ruled his death a suicide after investigators reviewed surveillance footage, evidence at the scene and findings from the medical examiner.

Authorities said Mott managed to scale an 8-foot airport perimeter fence topped with barbed wire before entering a restricted runway area. Officials explained that the airport’s security system initially triggered alarms shortly after 11 p.m., but operators monitoring cameras reportedly believed the movement near the fence was caused by nearby wildlife.

Frontier Airlines engine fire after fatal runway breach

Investigators said ditches and blind spots near the perimeter fence may also have obstructed visibility, making it difficult to immediately identify the trespasser. Officials later revealed that the man crossed hundreds of feet of restricted airport grounds before stepping into the path of the departing aircraft.

The Frontier Airlines plane involved in the incident was carrying 231 passengers and crew members at the time. Following the collision, the aircraft’s engine reportedly caught fire, forcing an emergency evacuation using inflatable slides. The New York Times's official TikTok account @nytimes reported that several passengers sustained minor injuries during the evacuation process, while some were transported to local hospitals for further medical attention. Authorities confirmed that most of the injuries were linked to the emergency evacuation rather than the collision itself.

Airport officials stated that the perimeter fence where the breach occurred was found fully intact afterwards, raising further questions about how the man managed to access such a heavily secured area. Security procedures, surveillance systems and camera blind spots are now reportedly under review. Federal agencies, including the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, continue investigating the incident alongside local law enforcement authorities.

The visual on the left showed the CEO of Denver International Airport reporting on the matter. Image: @nytimes

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

The internet highlight mental health

CastleJunkie wrote:

"If you are struggling, reach out. This is not the answer to your problems. Your life has purpose. Do not throw it away. Stay."

Lpukeglitterxo wrote:

"Mental health is one of the most alarming things ever. Hoping anyone going through something knows my messages are open. Please know you are loved. ❤️"

Robert Verduin wrote:

"There are a lot of excuses being made here."

Baby_the_Ice_Princess said:

"That’s sad. Remember to be kind to people; you never know what they’re going through. Sometimes a kind gesture saves a life. 🥺"

John Anderson2215 wrote:

"They identified a group of deer? Like how! Show us the deer on the video camera they used because nobody was physically out there, or they'd have seen the guy.... Oh, you're saying the guard monitoring was asleep or on TikTok, then just say that, they identified the deer as FAF. 😂😂😂"

Sweetness729213 wrote:

"Although his story is extremely tragic, I hope it helps somebody to reach out for help if they need it. I may not know you, but if you ever need to talk, send me a message because everybody matters"

AminaMayweather wrote:

"This is so sad. We are all going through things in life. But please trust God. Life isn’t that bad. If you don’t want to talk to anyone. You can always talk to the Lord."

bubbles wrote:

"Poor guy, please take care of yourselves and the people around you, you never know what someone could be going through, mental health awareness matters. 🤍🙏🏻"

Free USA wrote:

"That’s so sad. My deepest condolences to his family. 😞 Please reach out for help if you feel that way. 😞"

3 Other Briefly News stories about plane crashes

Authorities are investigating how a man breached Denver airport security before being fatally struck by a plane.

Emergency services in KwaZulu-Natal reportedly launched a search and rescue operation after a plane allegedly crashed.

Eleven people survived after a small plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean near Florida during a flight.

Source: Briefly News