Orlando Pirates striker Andre De Jong has been dealt a huge blow after he was left out of New Zealand’s final squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup set to be hosted by the United States of America, Canada, and Mexico.

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The 29-year-old attacker moved to the Sea Robbers during the January transfer window, with one of his main objectives being to stay on the radar of All Whites head coach Darren Bazeley ahead of the World Cup.

Why de Jong missed out

De Jong could be ending the season with a Betway Premiership medal as Orlando Pirates are currently favourites to win the league title, but his limited playing time with the Sea Robbers has hurt his chances of making New Zealand's World Cup squad.

Since joining the Soweto-based club from the Stellies earlier this year, the New Zealand international has made 11 appearances, with only four of them being as a starter.

He has been a regular name on New Zealand's squad list, making the last three teams and was a substitute in those games, but Bazeley ultimately decided against selecting the forward for the tournament.

The upcoming tournament marks only the third World Cup appearance for New Zealand, who have been placed in Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt and Iran.

New Zealand’s complete World Cup squad

Leading the team is English Premier League star Chris Wood, who is also the captain of the team. The Nottingham Forest striker is one of the star players to watch out for in the competition after an impressive time in England.

Goalkeepers:

Max Crocombe, Alex Paulsen and Michael Woud.

Defenders:

Tyler Bindon, Michael Boxall, Liberato Cacace, Francis de Vries, Callan Elliot, Tim Payne, Nando Pijnaker, Tommy Smith and Finn Surman.

Midfielders:

Lachlan Bayliss, Joe Bell, Matt Garbett, Eli Just, Callum McCowatt, Ben Old, Alex Rufer, Marko Stamenic, Sarpreet Singh and Ryan Thomas.

Forwards:

Kosta Barbarouses, Jesse Randall, Ben Waine and Chris Wood.

Pirates duo doubtful for World Cup

Briefly News earlier reported that Bafana Bafana are set to be hit with a major blow ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

The South African men's national team could be without two Orlando Pirates players for the global football competition due to injury.

Source: Briefly News