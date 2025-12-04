Orlando Pirates have taken another step in their quest to go all out for the Betway Premiership this season as they complete the signing of Andre de Jong from Premier Soccer League rivals, Stellenbosch FC.

The Sea Robber claimed the top spot on the league standings after defeating Durban City over the weekend, with Mamelodi Sundowns failing to reclaim the position following their 1-1 draw against Siwelele FC on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

The Soweto giants were one of the PSL sides that invested most in new signings in the summer, bringing in the likes of Sipho Mbule on a free transfer after his contract ended with Sundowns; Oswin Appollis signed from Polokwane City; Tshepang Moremi from AmaZulu FC; and Sihle Nduli also on a free transfer from Stellenbosch FC.

Pirates sign de Jong from Stellenbosch

Reports have it that Orlando Pirates have been working on signing de Jong since the summer, but the deal fell through after Stellenbosch FC were unable to sign a replacement.

It is said that the Buccaneers have finally reached an agreement with the Stellies and agreed on personal terms with the New Zealand international.

The 29-year-old midfielder will join his new teammates at Pirates on January 1, 2025, when the winter transfer window opens in the PSL.

De Jong featured for the Maroons for the last time in their 2-1 defeat to Appolis' former club, Polokwane City, in the Betway Premiership at Athlone Stadium on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

The former Royal AM star leaves the Stellies having made 114 appearances, during which he netted 19 goals and provided 11 assists. He was instrumental in helping Steve Barker's side secure their first major silverware, the 2023 Carling Knockout Cup triumph. He also played a key role in their impressive run to the CAF Confederation Cup semi-finals last season.

Here is what fans are saying about de Jong's move to Orlando Pirates from Stellenbosch FC on social media.

Les Qheya said:

"That's what pirates needed. A player of his calibre is so perfect for the might Bucs: one or two touch Rondo specialist type of a player, good eye for the goal, good in reading the game, a game changer, very effective when attacking, good agility, etc."

Sabali Malatole wrote:

"Cold ❄️ business! The aim is to dominate for the next foreseeable future."

Doc Shapiro Dimple reacted:

"Very good player, but I still don't know where is Pirates are going to utilise him."

Mvuleni Futa shared:

"Phili would have been a good signing, but this De Jong is not bad at all."

Linda-okuhle Mshorah Sobiko commented:

"The guy is good at linking attack to midfield, guys on modern football you don't work with a goal poacher type of player."

Paseka Ramohlokoane implied:

"We needed a player like him, someone who is good with aerial balls. Our team is getting a lot of corner kicks and becoming useless."

Xola Ni added:

"Orlando Pirates is taking the Betway Premiership & if that hasn't sunk into people's minds, now is the time."

