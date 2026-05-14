Ngizwe Mchunu is set on not apologising to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, despite the court order against him

The Gauteng High Court recently ruled in favour of Julius Malema in his defamation case against Ngizwe Mchunu

Reactions online remain split, with people noticing Ngizwe's tactics and sharing what this could mean for the case

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Ngizwe Mchunu will not apologise to EFF leader Julius Malema. Image: julius.malema.sello, ngizweonline

Source: Instagram

Former radio personality and activist Ngizwe Mchunu is adamant about not setting aside his differences with political party leader Julius Malema. Just recently, Mchunu revealed that he has zero intentions of apologising to Malema, despite Malema winning the court case against him.

Why Ngizwe will not apologise to Malema

A video is circulating in which Mchunu told former radio personality Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma that he will never apologise to Malema. Ofcourse there is never a Ngizwe video where he does not throw insults.

"He is playing a game he used to play when he was in the ANC," he said before throwing insults.

Jacinta encouraged Ngizwe to apologise to Malema, so he can move on and focus on other pressing matters, such as their anti-immigration protests.

"You're not apologising for Malema. You are doing this so we can move on from this and focus on our mission, not on Malema," she advised.

The clip was shared by @MDNnewss on X on Wednesday, 13 May 2026. Watch it below:

Mzansi reacts to Ngizwe's refusal to apologise

Social media was split on Ngizwe's stance on honouring the court order. Below are some of the mixed reactions:

@Merc_05 said:

"Well, Musa didn't apologize and he is still roaming the streets freely; he set precedence. Ngizwe may also not apologise."

@_pseudonym_dj_ shared:

"You guys haven’t noticed the pattern with Ngizwe. The fight is worth more publicity than the surrender. The fight means more articles, more debate, and more interest in him. That’s all he's obsessed with: fame, relevance and how it can make him a fast buck."

@HULISANINEMS30 replied:

"This guy is illiterate. If South Africa were a country of sane people, guys like this were supposed to be cared for. But for a country that makes celebrities out of Skomota, shebexit and others, this is what we have to listen to."

Ngizwe fires more insults at Malema

On 30 April 2026, Ngizwe Mchunu fired at Julius Malema, where he called him a dead snake and a washed-up politician.

“I cannot talk about a dead snake. Julius Malema is as good as a dead snake; let him go to jail, he cannot rise again. He lost the chance when he was supposed to come into power, rule this generation, and change the nation for the better,” Ngizwe Mchunu said.

He also made more explosive claims, resurfacing the 2012 On-Point Engineering and VBS Mutual Bank scandals.

Supporters allegedly raise R30K towards Ngizwe's home

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Ngizwe Mchunu have allegedly raised R30,000 to help raise money for his burned-down home. The former radio personality's rural home in Mbumbulu, Durban, was reportedly torched by three men on Sunday, 10 May 2026.

A crowdfunding initiative on BackaBuddy failed after a few people pitched in to rebuild his rural home.

Source: Briefly News