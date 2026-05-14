Phakelumthakathi led a march from Empangeni Station, allegedly against illegal immigration in the town

Other reports say the march was against the IFP for allegedly favouring its supporters in job allocations at a newly built mall

The protest has sparked intense debate online, with social media users questioning his perceived ties to the IFP and remarking about the March and March movement

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Phakelumthakathi led a protest to the Prince Buthelezi Mall in Empangeni. Images: @visse_ss/X

Source: Twitter

KWAZULU-NATAL Anti-illegal immigration activist and amabutho leader Nkosikhona 'Phakelumthakathi' Ndabandaba has sparked debate online after leading a protest march in Empangeni alongside angry residents today.

The group reportedly marched from Empangeni Station to the mall. Whilst some reports say the march was against illegal foreigners, some say the march was about residents accusing the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) of favouring its own supporters when hiring staff for the shopping centre.

Videos of the protesters began circulating on social media on 14 May 2026.

Group alleges IFP favouritism for jobs at Empangeni Mall

In another post on social media, the post alleged that protesters claimed many of the jobs allegedly went to people from Ulundi, Mtubatuba and other towns instead of locals from Empangeni.

Some residents expressed frustration, saying the mall was built in their area, but employment opportunities were allegedly handed to outsiders.

See video of the protesters gathered in Empangeni:

The protest quickly drew attention on social media, where some users questioned why Phakelumthakathi appeared to be targeting fellow Zulu people despite his involvement in anti-illegal immigration activism. Others remarked that the March and March Movement was keeping the pressure on the government regarding illegal immigration.

What did social media users say about the march?

Those who believed the protest was about immigration said:

@LeratoMangena2 said:

"This train is moving. March and March until we win."

@NosipeloQ stated:

"Foreigners shouldn’t take this lightly. Zulus are warriors by nature, and they don’t back down from a war."

@Jonathan660612 said:

"As long as they don’t take the law into their own hands."

@Criticalfbi said:

"Now it's Zulu on Zulu kind of war because even the houses are burning"

While some believed the march was about political favouritism.

@LulamaNtshele07 remarked:

"This time, he’s marching against his own party."

@nkewuernest5068 warned:

"If they start that. They'll be stirring up a hornet's nest."

Who is Phakelumthakathi?

While he may not be as widely known nationally as some other anti-illegal immigration figures, Phakelumthakathi has built a strong following in KwaZulu-Natal and among IsiZulu-speaking communities. He is recognised as a prominent leader of amabutho, or traditional warriors, during Zulu royal and cultural ceremonies.

He also runs the Boys Academy of Ubunsizwa, focusing on teaching young men on Zulu culture and responsible citizenship and boot camps for men.

Beyond activism and traditional leadership, he has also appeared in the entertainment industry. Phakelumthakathi has featured in productions such as Shaka iLembe and Smoke & Mirrors, showcasing another side of his public profile.

Video of Phakelumthakathi striking a protester went viral

In related news, a video of Nkosikhona "Phakelumthakathi" Ndabandaba during an anti-illegal immigration march sparked mixed reactions online. Ndabandaba was leading the demonstrations as March and March took to the streets of Johannesburg to protest against the presence of undocumented foreigners in the country. The video shows the Amabutho leader using a sjambok to strike a fellow protester. In the 29-second video, the demonstrator can be seen running towards some foreign nationals who were moving away from the crowd before Ndabandaba stepped in.

Nkosikhona 'Phakelumthakathi' Ndabandaba. Image: @visse_ss/X

Source: Twitter

Ngizwe and Phakelumthakathi extend anti-illegal immigration protests

Previously, Briefly News reported that Former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu, joined by Phakelumthakathi, has announced that their ongoing anti-immigration campaign will be extended to Johannesburg later this month. Mchunu confirmed that the next phase of the campaign is scheduled to take place from 27 to 29 April, following a series of demonstrations in Durban’s central business district (CBD) over the weekend.

Source: Briefly News