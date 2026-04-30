A video of Nkosikhona "Phakelumthakathi" Ndabandaba during an anti-illegal immigration march in Johannesburg has surfaced online

Phakelumthakathi is seen reprimanding a demonstrator in the video with a sjambok, ensuring that the march remained a peaceful affair

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the video and Phakelumthakathi's actions in it, sharing varied reactions to it

Nkosikhona Ndabandaba was seen restoring order with a sjambok during an anti-illegal immigration march. Image: @mathebulati

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – A video of Nkosikhona "Phakelumthakathi" Ndabandaba during an anti-illegal immigration march has sparked mixed reactions online.

The actor and Amabutho leader was leading the demonstrations as March and March, civil society organisations and political parties took to the streets of Johannesburg to protest against the presence of undocumented foreigners in the country.

The march held on 29 April 2026 followed on from a similar demonstration in Pretoria the day before. March and March has held numerous demonstrations across the country as the movement calls on the government to address the undocumented immigrant crisis in the country.

South Africans came out in their numbers to support the demonstrations in the Johannesburg CBD. Image: @Inqubeko_news

Source: Twitter

Video of Ndabandaba surfaces online

While foreign nationals who owned shops were advised to close their businesses amid the planned demonstrations, the marches in Pretoria and Johannesburg were peaceful.

Ndabandaba, the prominent influencer and March and March movement organiser, was so intent on ensuring things remained peaceful that he even reprimanded South Africans who got out of line.

A video has since surfaced online showing the Amabutho leader using a sjambok to strike a fellow protester. In the 29-second video, the demonstrator can be seen running towards some foreign nationals who were moving away from the crowd before Ndabandaba stepped in. The actor quickly restored order while police watched on.

South Africans weigh in on the videos

The video had many praising Ndabandaba for ensuring that the march remained peaceful, noting that some in the country wanted to push a narrative that the march was violent.

@cetshwayo10 said:

“Cathy Mohlahlana and other so-called patriotic citizens will never see this as it is, but rather foreigners getting sjambokked.”

@Mricho82 stated:

“He’s making sure marchers don't cause anarchy.”

@FollowMakhi noted:

“They were correcting our own who wanted to start beating foreign nationals. The march was organised peacefully. Phakela is correct.”

@Vums9c said:

“Lol, he was not allowed to go off the rails.”

@StHonorable claimed:

“He's instilling the discipline that illegal immigrants don’t have. They're always victims, yet they're the ones who break our laws.”

@codeofV humorously stated:

“When you want to impress the boss but get a sjambok.”

@ThandoZ27 claimed:

“Hopewell Chin’ono would pretend that he didn't see this post because he is looking for AI-generated videos to discredit the good work being done by March and March.”

Other stories about foreign nationals in South Africa

Briefly News has covered several stories about foreign nationals in South Africa, with views mixed about the situation.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba pushed for undocumented migrants to return to their home countries.

A South African woman living in Ghana spoke out against xenophobia, saying it should not be confused with patriotism.

Ethiopian nationals in Johannesburg expressed fear that they were being targeted by a criminal syndicate.

Source: Briefly News