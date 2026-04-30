Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma recently shared insight into the reason police are allegedly not allowed to raid or make arrests at China Mall

The controversial activist alleged that political connections were the reason that many occupants could commit crimes and get away with it

crimes Instantly, her statements sparked a massive discussion surrounding the corruption that has engulfed the country, with many supporters urging Ngobese-Zuma to expose her informants

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma exposed more corruption in the country. Images: KhayaMhlongo12, LadyAbahambe

Source: Twitter

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has sent shockwaves through social media after making explosive allegations regarding why law enforcement is reportedly "powerless" at the popular China Mall.

On 29 April 2026, the activist and former radio personality took to her X (formerly Twitter) page, claiming that high-level political connections have created a "no-go zone" for police, allowing certain occupants at the China Mall to bypass the law and commit crimes with total freedom. This, according to her alleged sources within the South African Police Service (SAPS).

"The POLICE told us in secret that they are not allowed to enter China Mall to do any raids or arrest anyone because they instantly get a call from some top politicians to stay away from it, no matter the crime."

This follows the recent March and March protests in Johannesburg, which saw thousands of demonstrators take to the roads to protest against illegal immigration.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma claims she was told by police during a March and March protest that they were ordered by "top politicians" to stay away from China Mall. Image: LadyAbahambe

Source: Twitter

According to visegrad24, the protesters handed a memorandum to Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi demanding mass deportations and stricter enforcement of immigration laws, citing concerns over crime, unemployment, and the decline of public services.

Ngobese-Zuma's statements ignited a firestorm of debate online, with many South Africans pointing to the claims as further evidence of the deep-seated corruption paralysing the country.

Many of her supporters are now calling on her to go a step further and "name and shame" her informants to expose the truth behind these alleged protected criminal hubs.

See Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's post and footage from the march below.

Social media weighs in on Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's claims

Online users were outraged and demanded urgent action to be taken to save the country. Read some of the comments below.

nozi03 said:

"One day, we will know the names of all those top politicians, and that day is slowly approaching."

Dzungie007 wrote:

"Yoh, it gets worse. I guess it's time to pay the China Mall a surprise visit."

LongJohnSilva01 posted:

"And at this point, let us understand that we cannot fight corruption via the law created by the same perpetrators. Revolution demands more than being cordial with thieves!"

SimphiweSimpra5 added:

"South Africa’s downfall is corrupt leaders. They’ve made it clear they don’t care what happens to this country as long as they benefit."

Evol_Junior demanded:

"Expose them, send the names to General Mkhwanazi."

KhayaMhlongo12 reacted:

"Now it’s clear that we are fighting against politicians."

Social media was outraged over Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's statements. Image: CrimeWatch_RSA

Source: Twitter

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma changes her mind on donations

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's decision to return the money she had been donated.

This comes after she was exposed through old tweets where she allegedly displayed tribalistic tendencies, with several supporters and donors distancing themselves from her.

Source: Briefly News