Ngizwe Mchunu has once again found himself in a tense situation after his discriminatory remarks against the Indian community landed him in hot water

The outspoken social commentator was exposed by the South African Hindu Dharma Sabha (SAHDS), which lodged a complaint for his "rabid racist rant" during a podcast discussion

This has sparked vibrant reactions from the online community, from Mchunu's supporters as well as critics who shared their thoughts on his latest scandal

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Ngizwe Mchunu landed in hot water over his remarks about the Indian community. Image: TimesLIVE

Source: Twitter

Months after landing in hot water for his homophobic remarks, the controversial social commentator Ngizwe Mchunu has once again ignited a firestorm of public outrage following a series of inflammatory remarks directed at the Indian community.

On 12 May 2026, IOL reported that the South African Hindu Dharma Sabha (SAHDS) officially lodged a complaint against the outspoken media personality, condemning his recent podcast discussion as a "rabid racist rant" that undermines social cohesion.

Ram Maharaj, president of the SAHDS, stated that the national Hindu body has been flooded with pleas from the Indian community to take decisive action against Mchunu’s remarks during an episode on Bhinca Nation on 6 May.

"In a scurrilous viral podcast featuring a Nota and Ngizwe Mchunu circulated widely on TikTok and other social media platforms, Indians were allegedly referred to as 'Amakula/s.' This rabid racist rant targeting Indians patently constitutes hate speech.

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"The ceasing of releasing the interview or a disingenuous apology will not suffice, as it would be excessively disproportionate to the magnitude and gravity of the premeditated crime committed. Enough is enough."

Often used as a derogatory label, "Amakula" is a vernacular variation of "coolie," a colonial-era slur that remains deeply hurtful and derogatory toward the Indian community in South Africa.

During his rant, Mchunu, alongside Nota Baloyi, Material Don Dada and Mnyovu, accused the Indian community of having a superiority complex and abusing black people.

The South African Hindu Dharma Sabha called on the South African Human Rights Commission over Ngizwe Mchunu's "racist rant" against the Indian community. Image: mlondiee

Source: Twitter

Maharaj called on the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to approach the Equality Court and "ensure justice." He argued that Mchunu’s "inflammatory, insidious, divisive and dangerous" language threatens to ignite anti-Indian sentiment and provoke racial tensions. He further characterised the remarks as a direct assault on the dignity of the Indian community.

He noted that the comments constitute a "prima facie case of unfair racial discrimination" under the Equality Act and violate the Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Act of 2023, which criminalises intentional communication that advocates hatred based on race.

Maharaj reminded Mchunu of the Indian community’s deep roots in the liberation struggle, highlighting the founding of the Natal Indian Congress in 1894 and the "monumental" contribution of indentured ancestors.

"Mchunu and his ilk must note the historical fact that it was the Indians who started and contributed monumentally to the epic struggle against draconian, discriminatory laws and social injustices by founding the Natal Indian Congress on 22 August 1894," he said.

The SAHDS emphasised that it will not allow anyone to "willy-nilly trample upon Indian sensitivities with impunity," concluding that "intolerance cannot be tolerated."

Watch Ngizwe Mchunu's podcast here.

The SAHDS warned that Ngizwe Mchunu's "callous and crass comments" could be seen as inciting hatred and violence. Image: DailysunCelebs

Source: Twitter

South Africans react to Ngizwe Mchunu's latest scandal

Online users said it was time for Mchunu to face the music and be punished for his harsh remarks and actions.

mzukisi_ngqeza said:

"When it rains, it pours. This tribalist must fall."

charley_ziggy reacted:

"Drag this xenophobic tribalist."

Top_dawg15 added:

"Good. Ngizwe needs to be reminded that South Africa does not belong only to Zulus, but to all cultures."

Social media weighed in on Ngizwe Mchunu's latest scandal. Image: Thuso1Africa

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, an outspoken few defended Ngizwe, referencing the crimes in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal.

BanothileMabida said:

"They're so quick to fight for indians rights, what about black people who died in Phoenix in the hands of indians? We'll support Ngizwe with all we have 'cause he's one of us."

inguquko1652 was curious:

"Where was this organisation when Indians murdered Africans during the so-called July unrest?"

Nelisiwe94 asked:

"Did this organisation say anything when the Indians from Phoenix ambushed unarmed black people?"

Somizi Mhlongo snubs Ngizwe Mchunu

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Somizi Mhlongo giving Ngizwe Mchunu the cold shoulder at a public event.

This comes after the outspoken social commentator made hurtful remarks against members of the LGBTQIA+ community, resulting in him being sidelined.

Source: Briefly News