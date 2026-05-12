Ngizwe Mchunu's son has stepped into the spotlight after speaking about the fire that damaged parts of the Mchunu family home in Mbumbulu

Social media users quickly shifted focus from the incident to his striking resemblance to his father,

Some called him Ngizwe Junior, whilst others said it was clear that Mchunu's legacy will live on

Ngizwe Mchunu's son (left) and Ngizwe Mchunu (right). Images: @king.qhuqhas/Tiktok and @AfricanJournal/X

Source: Twitter

KWAZULU-NATAL — Ngizwe Mchunu’s son, Sbani Mchunu, has unexpectedly stepped into the spotlight after commenting on the fire that damaged parts of the Mchunu family home in Mbumbulu, KwaZulu-Natal, on 10 May 2026.

The incident, which has already drawn public attention, saw parts of the family property destroyed. It was the son's public remarks about the situation that first pushed him into the limelight, as he spoke emotionally about the damage and the impact on his family.

However, as his comments circulated online yesterday, 11 May 2026,, social media users quickly shifted focus from the fire itself to something else — his striking resemblance to his father.

How South Africans reacted to the resemblance

Many South Africans were stunned by how much Sbani, who goes by @king.qhuqhas on TikTok, looks like Ngizwe Mchunu, with some saying he is a “carbon copy” of the controversial activist. Others pointed out that even his expressions and mannerisms closely mirror his father’s, adding to the fascination.

One viral comment read, “Ngizwe Mchunu junior. His legacy won’t perish,” reflecting the widespread reaction online as users compared the father and son.

See post below:

Mzansi was in awe over how very much alike they are, and they had this to say:

@Staff_Madonsela said:

"God did a copy and paste."

@LaDukeLess remarked:

"Really, an apple never falls far from the tree”

@CAGEe1632_ commented:

"Yup. That's Ngizwe's son."

@Skhumbuzo_Shabs stated:

"The behaviour and voice is that one of the father. No DNA needed, this is the younger version of iChunu."

@mookamedil10313 said:

"If I give birth to a child who resembles me and everything I do, I will know God loved me. This is beautiful."

3 articles about Ngizwe Mchunu

Controversial personality Ngizwe Mchunu wasted no time and hit back at Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni following her heated remarks about anti-illegal immigration protests. Mchunu accused Ntshavheni of “tribalising” the marches against illegal immigration.

Former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu, joined by Phkelumthakathi, announced that their ongoing anti-immigration campaign would be extended to Johannesburg after ongoing protests in different parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

A tense situation unfolded in the Durban central business district (CBD) after a group led by former broadcaster and president of the Amabinca Nation Ngizwe Mchunu clashed with foreign shop owners today, 20 April 2026.

Ngizwe Mchunu 'backtracks' on tough immigration stance

Previously, Briefly News reported that Ngizwe Mchunu appeared to be changing his tone following weeks of criticism over his anti-immigration rhetoric and protests in the Durban CBD targeting foreign-owned shops. The former Ukhozi FM presenter recently trended on social media after an interview clip resurfaced showing him striking a more measured tone, at least in part, regarding foreign nationals living in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News