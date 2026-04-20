Ngizwe Mchunu led a march in the CBD calling for stricter action against undocumented immigrants, and businesses allegedly run without proper papers

The march reportedly led to tense confrontations between supporters, private security, and business groups

Videos of the incidents are being posted on social media, and netizens have weighed in

Ngizwe Mchunu led a march across the Durban CBD targeting foreign-owned shops. Images: @joy_zelda/X and ZANewsFlash/X

Source: Twitter

DURBAN – A tense situation unfolded in the Durban central business district (CBD) after a group led by former broadcaster and president of the Amabinca Nation Ngizwe Mchunu clashed with foreign shop owners today, 20 April 2026.

Mchunu continues his campaign calling for tougher action against undocumented immigrants and the removal of foreign nationals who are said to be working without proper papers.

Reports and social media videos show Mchunu and his supporters marching through parts of the CBD. They went to several businesses believed to be owned or run by foreign nationals. At some shops, they reportedly clashed with private security guards.

Clashes erupt between the group and foreign shop owners

Witnesses say the situation got worse when people linked to the businesses gathered to protect their shops. Online videos show shouting and, in some cases, physical fights, but the full details have not been confirmed.

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The area has a mix of South African and foreign-owned businesses, including many traders from other African countries, and tensions increased during the incident.

Security companies tried to step in and separate the groups as the situation became more heated. Authorities have not yet confirmed if anyone was arrested or injured.

Mchunu’s campaign has received mixed reactions. Some people support stricter immigration control, while others say these actions could lead to xenophobia and harm local businesses.

Social media reactions

@WomandlaM said:

"I will also slap him if he comes to my factory. Why doesn't he open his own factory and hire whoever he wants? It's that simple open ur own factories, Kanti, who is stopping you guys?"

@NtombikayiseBa6 said:

"Why are they working for illegal immigrants?"

@Stimela_Mgazi said:

"How is he a Security Officer without a uniform?"

@ThandekaShosha said:

"Police are talking instead of acting and protecting our country."

@Asanda1520974 said:

"This guy needs to be arrested immediately because what he is doing now is illegal and dangerous."

Ngizwe Mchunu marches against 'Igbo King' in East London

In related news, Ngizwe Mchunu stirred tensions with tribal remarks after calling for unity between Zulus and Xhosas in opposing illegal immigration in South Africa. Mchunu made the remarks during a march held in East London on Monday, where protesters gathered against the controversial coronation of a so-called Igbo king in the area. The demonstration took place at Kugompo City, drawing participants from different provinces, including Mchunu, who travelled from KwaZulu-Natal.

Ngizwe Mchunu and Phakelumthakathi have continued their fight against illegal immigrants in Durban. Image: @gndzongana/X

Source: Twitter

EFF condemns Mchunu after Julius Malema criticism

Briefly News reported that the EFF condemned Mchunu after he remarked that EFF president Julius Malema is not welcome in KZN. In a statement, the party said it was concerned by comments in which Mchunu allegedly claimed that Malema would not be allowed in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). The EFF said no individual had the authority to declare the province a "no-go area" for the party or its leader. The party said the incident was not isolated, alleging that Mchunu had made similar claims during previous election cycles, including in 2024, which it said were never substantiated.

Source: Briefly News