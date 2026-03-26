The EFF in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) condemned Ngizwe Mchunu's alleged tribalist remarks about leader Julius Malema

The party stresses that KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) is a democratic space for political engagement

The EFF also called for credible evidence to back Mchunu's claims and urged accountability from Mchunu

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

The EFF said it was particularly disturbed by suggestions that Malema was “not welcome” in KwaZulu-Natal. Image: Centralnewsza/X

Source: Twitter

KWAZULU-NATAL - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in KwaZulu-Natal have criticised remarks attributed to Ngizwe Mchunu, accusing him of making "tribalist" statements about party leader Julius Malema.

EFF in KZN concerned by Mchunu's comments on Malema

In a statement issued on Tuesday, 25 March 2026, the party said it was concerned by comments in which Mchunu allegedly claimed that Malema would not be allowed in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). The EFF said no individual had the authority to declare the province a "no-go area" for the party or its leader. The party said the incident was not isolated, alleging that Mchunu had made similar claims during previous election cycles, including in 2024, which it said were never substantiated. It added that the repeated statements raised concerns about their intent and timing, suggesting they were aimed at influencing public perception.

The EFF said it was particularly disturbed by suggestions that Malema was "not welcome" in KwaZulu-Natal, stating that the province, like all others in South Africa, remained a democratic space where political leaders were free to engage communities without intimidation or exclusion. It warned that such remarks risked increasing tensions in a province already affected by political violence and said it would act decisively against what it described as threats.

The party called on Mchunu to present any credible evidence supporting his claims to relevant authorities, saying allegations of that nature should not be handled in the court of public opinion without substantiation. It said due process must be followed if evidence exists, and if not, Mchunu should refrain from making statements that could damage reputations and undermine public confidence. The EFF further said it remained committed to ethical leadership, transparency and accountability, and would continue to defend its organisation and leadership through lawful means.

The EFF said it remained committed to ethical leadership, transparency and accountability. Image: EFFKZN/X

Source: Twitter

Ngizwe Mchunu says Julius Malema not welcome in KZN after Mkhwanazi remarks

Briefly News previously reported that Ngizwe Mchunu has declared that Julius Malema is no longer welcome in KwaZulu-Natal following his recent comments about General Mkhwanazi.

Mchunu, who is a former Ukhozi FM presenter and self-appointed president of the Bhinca Nation, made the remarks during the March and March rally held in Durban, where he strongly criticised the EFF leader. Speaking at the rally, Mchunu accused Malema of unnecessarily attacking Mkhwanazi. He further claimed that Malema’s comments were not just directed at Mkhwanazi but were disrespectful to several prominent figures. Mchunu also made serious allegations regarding Malema’s past, claiming he had long been linked to corruption.

Source: Briefly News