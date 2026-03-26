Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola could be placed on special leave as he faces charges in the Medicare24 SAPS tender scandal

According to spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, President Cyril Ramaphosa is seeking legal advice before making any decision

The outcome will depend on court proceedings and the legal considerations guiding the presidency’s next steps

Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola could be placed on special leave as he faces charges in the Medicare24 SAPS tender scandal. Images:Sharon Seretlo/ Getty Images and Evaristo Sa/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG — National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola could be placed on special leave as investigations into the controversial Medicare24 SAPS tender scandal continue to unfold.

The development comes after the commissioner was charged alongside several others linked to the high-profile case.

Presidential spokesperson comments on the matter

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa is considering his options but will first seek legal guidance before making any decision. Speaking on Newzroom Afrika, Magwenya stressed the importance of ensuring that any action taken is lawful and aligned with proper procedures.

“We cannot have a police commissioner who is also attending to court matters,” Magwenya said.

He added that the president would assess how the situation develops following Masemola’s court appearance and weigh the various permutations before deciding on a course of action.

Masemola charged in Medicare 24 case

Masemola is among 14 individuals charged in connection with the Medicare24 SAPS tender scandal. Reports say that the National Police Commissioner was served with a summons on 25 March 2026 to secure his appearance before the court. Twelve police officers, including some Brigadiers, were arrested by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) on 24 March 2026. General Masemola will face charges related to his alleged flouting of the Public Finance Management Act. He is scheduled to appear in court on 21 April 2026.

Social media weighed in

See video here:

@cantekarous said:

"They plan to remove him, and there is no way they can appoint Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi while Masemola is absent; they know they have a lot to lose. So, it's interesting how these mafias will mess up the Police department for their benefit."

@NsibaMjaji stated:

"This is going to be the second time Ramaphosa acts fast to suspend or fire someone after the DA minister, it is a checkmate for him."

@VutisaniT added:

"General Mkhwanazi may be in line for national duty. CR is weighing up his options."

@de08fecd697d4be commented:

"This is their plan, IDAC, and this president wants to remove Masemola so that he doesn't renew Mkhwanazi's contract. This comes after the revelation that Ramaphosa's phala phala is linked to Matlala! Something is not adding up here."

@WalterMathonsi wrote:

"They are going to replace Masemola, place someone who is going to press and give Mkhwanazi a hard time. They are playing a dirty game now, mud slinging!"

14 accused appeared in court

In related news, the accused—12 police officers and two civilians, including Medicare24 director James Murray—appeared in court on 25 March 2026. They joined Vusimuzi Matlala in the dock at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on fraud and corruption charges linked to a multimillion-rand SAPS tender. In total, 14 individuals, along with two companies—Medicare24 Tshwane District and Luxo Africa Brand Investments—are accused in the matter.

The 12 accused joined Vusimuzi Matlala in the dock at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on fraud and corruption charges. Images: Medicare 24 website and Lefty Shivambu/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Previously, Briefly News reported that General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi returned to the Ad Hoc Committee to close proceedings, reiterating concerns about the relationship between former Minister Bheki Cele and Vusimuzi Cat Matlala. Mkhwanazi highlighted what he described as a “questionable” relationship, particularly in connection with efforts by Cele to have Matlala assisted during the awarding of the Medicare24 contract.

Source: Briefly News