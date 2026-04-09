A South African Police Service clerk appeared in court, charged with Contravention of the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act

The officer and two others were arrested after they were caught trying to sell lion cubs, which were later confirmed to be stolen

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the unusual story, with many expressing astonishment and amusement

A police administrative clerk was arrested alongside a 14-year-old for trying to sell lion cubs. Image: Lou Benoist

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

FREE STATE – A South African Police Service (SAPS) administrative clerk has been arrested and charged with attempting to sell lion cubs.

Mokete Elizabeth Dikoko, who is attached to the Bothaville SAPS, appeared in the Bothaville Magistrate’s Court in the Free State on Thursday, 9 April 2026.

The 51-year-old, 36-year-old Elias Moloi, and a 14-year-old minor were arrested on Thursday, 2 April 2026. The adults were charged with Contravention of the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act.

Suspects arrested by the Hawks

According to Lieutenant Colonel Zweli Mohobeleli, the provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), the suspects were attempting to sell four lion cubs at R100,000 each. Colonel Mohobeleli also confirmed that the lion cubs were confirmed to be stolen.

"Four lion cubs were recovered and returned to the lawful owner in Viljoenskroon, where they had been stolen," Colonel Mohobeleli.

Dikoko has been released on bail and faces internal disciplinary action from the police. The 14-year-old has been referred to the Department of Social Development.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) arrested the trio during a sting operation. Image: Wikus de Wet

Source: Getty Images

South Africans weigh in on police clerk’s arrest

Social media users weighed in on the arrest of the clerk, sharing astonishment at the news.

Vuurhoutjie Nolu asked:

“So, is the clerk’s position open?”

Ditho Maine stated:

“Some people are brave enough to sell a lion.”

Andile Khumalo said:

“That is a market I didn't know about.”

Theo'Mellow Faith Phash-Phash suggested:

“Give them to the lions. We want to see something.”

Moeletsi David asked:

“Why did they arrest people for hustling? No one owns lions because they are wild animals. Everyone can sell it.”

Boucher Boucher stated:

“Some people are being brainwashed by movies.”

Blessed Alian added:

"The hustle is real."

Two men arrested for wildlife trafficking

Briefly News reported in July 2024 that two men were arrested in connection with attempts to sell South African lions.

An anti-wildlife trafficking collective confirmed that the accused were identified as a South African and a Vietnamese man.

Police were alerted to the case after receiving a tip-off that the men had been actively involved in selling lions.

Hawks arrest two for trying to sell lion's head

In a crazier story, a man and woman were arrested after they were found in possession of a lion's head in the North West province.

Briefly News reported that the pair's case was postponed until 20 December 2021 at the Zeerust Magistrates’ Court.

South Africans were shocked that they had a lion's head in their possession and wondered how they got caught.

Source: Briefly News