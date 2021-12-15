A man and woman were arrested after they were found in possession of a lion's head in the North West province

The pair's case has been postponed until the 20th of December at the Zeerust Magistrates’ Court to verify their home addresses

South Africans are shocked that they had a lion's head in their possession and are wondering how they got caught

ZEERUST - Two people who tried to sell a lion's head to a traditional healer for a whopping R350 000 have been apprehended by the South African Police Service.

The attempted sale took place in Zeerust in the North West and was carried out by 59-year-old Joseph Modime and Emily Mashaba, aged 54.

The pair was set to appear at the Zeerust Magistrates’ Court, however, their case has been postponed to 20 December to verify their residential addresses, according to a report by The Witness.

Modime and Mashaba were arrested following a tip-off sent to the Hawks that stated that the pair were driving from Tembisa in Johannesburg with a lion's head trying to sell it.

Following the tip-off, a police agent arranged a traditional healer who met the pair at a petrol station where they were arrested with the lion's head in their possession, wrapped in a refuse bag, according to SowetanLIVE.

Take a look at what people have to say about the attempted sale:

@Marupin82983629 said:

"People are mad."

@Adolph_Ngoben said:

"Who told the Hawks, i mean there's no way they will just go and search a car someone betrayed these couple."

@Iron_Mjuk8 said:

"They should be rewarded for bravery….."

@plenty_OToole said:

"Which traditional healer has that kinda money to spend on a dead lions head."

@VILA84534797 said:

"The Question is..how did they get the lion in the first place?"

@MkhabelaTony said:

"So what's the crime there? Some people walk around with chicken heads and feet in their grocery bags."

@Basoh_Mabaso said:

"No traditional doctor uses Lions head's to heal people. It was going to be sold to uMthakathi and there's a lot of them these days, masquerading as izinyanga."

@Philemonie said:

"Give them back so that they can pocket that 700k, I see many people keeping OUR animals at their own yards, I don’t see the difference here"

