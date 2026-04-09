Limpho Hani explained why her family withdrew from a wreath-laying ceremony at Chris Hani's grave

An event was held to mark 33 years since the murder of the former South African Communist Party leader

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Limpho's criticism, sharing mixed reactions to it

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Limpho Hani criticises the municipality for overstepping during a wreath-laying ceremony at her husband, Chris Hani's, grave. Image: South African Communist Party

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Chris Hani’s widow has explained why her family withdrew from a wreath-laying ceremony in honour of her husband, accusing the municipality of ‘overstepping’.

Limpho Hani made the comments to eNCA on Wednesday, 8 April 2026, after the ceremony had to be adjourned following the family’s withdrawal.

The event was meant to take place at the Thomas Nkobi Memorial Park in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, to mark 33 years since the assassination of the former South African Communist Party (SACP) leader.

Why did the family withdraw?

Speaking to eNCA, Limpho Hani accused the City of Ekurhuleni municipality of “overstepping” into the event.

She explained that the event was meant to be a simple annual tribute but became an unnecessarily large and poorly coordinated event.

She stated that it was supposed to be a simple wreath-laying ceremony, as the event was held two days before the actual day on which her husband was killed.

“It was like a stokvel at my husband’s grave. It’s not proper. I do not accept it,” she said.

Limpho Hani added that while her husband was a politician, it was high time that politicians respected the family

Limpho Hani said politicians needed to respect the family of the former SACP leader. Image: South African Communist Party

Source: Facebook

Family denies bereavement claims

With the family not attending the planned event, questions were initially raised about what happened. African National Congress (ANC) Treasurer General, Gwen Ramokgopa, told the media that the family were not present because of a bereavement in the family.

Limpho Hani disputed that, saying that the family funeral was before Easter.

“I buried my sister's son last week, on Wednesday before Easter. I was already in Johannesburg. I do not know who she has killed when she says there is a bereavement,” she said.

SACP also surprised by the scale of the event

Mbulelo Mandlana, the spokesperson for the SACP, stated that the party was also surprised by the scale of the event, given that there was no agreement involving the municipality.

“The initial agreement was for a simple wreath-laying ceremony, not a grand public event,” he said.

South Africans divided by Limpho Hani’s statement

Social media users weighed in on the family’s decision to withdraw from the event, sharing mixed reactions to it. Some agreed that the government was trying to use her husband’s name, while others accused her of being dramatic.

Hannalie Lourens said:

“Maybe she is a drama queen, but she definitely has a point. The ANC uses her husband's name for their own purpose. If they made a circus out of a private ceremony, she has the right to walk out.”

Albina Bambo agreed:

“Good. They want to make everything about themselves. Phela, it is nearing election season.”

Rudeness.k stated:

“She has a right to complain; that is her husband’s grave. It needs to be respected.”

SphithiPhithi Wethu asked:

“Since this ANC government has disappointed the family, why don’t they ban the party from the grave of their son and husband?”

Stan Mda questioned:

“Is there ever a time when Limpho Hani isn’t complaining? Whenever I come across news about her, it’s always about complaints. What are people doing wrong to upset the old lady so much?”

Sipho S Mogale exclaimed:

“She likes drama. Hani was for the people, not herself alone.”

Joe Zama Thomas agreed:

“Every year, it is drama with her.”

Given Malumedzha stated:

“Hani died three decades ago. The chap must rest now. Every year, there is drama around this day.”

Lumko Lwazi Mzekandaba said:

“This lady needs to stop with the drama.”

Government to open inquest into Hani's death

Briefly News reported that the South African government would open an inquest into Hani's assassination.

The former South African Communist Party leader was shot dead in 1993 by Polish national Janusz Waluś.

South Africans questioned why the government was only taking action after Waluś was deported back to Poland.

Source: Briefly News