Deputy President Paul Mashatile confirmed that government will open an inquest into Chris Hani's death

The former South African Communist Party leader was shot dead in 1993 by Polish national Janusz Waluś

South Africans questioned why the government was only taking action after Waluś was deported back to Poland

The South African government will open an inquest into Chris Hani’s death, but citizens are asking why it is been done after his killer, Janusz Walus, was deported. Image: Walter Dhladhla

The South African government has decided to open an inquest into the death of Chris Hani, but South Africans are confused by the decision.

The former anti-apartheid activist was gunned down outside his home in Boksburg in April 1993.

While Janusz Waluś was found guilty of shooting dead the struggle icon, the Polish national never provided a full confession as to why he did so.

Deputy president confirms inquest will be opened

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has now confirmed that an inquest will be opened into the death of Hani.

Mashatile confirmed the news at the South African Communist Party's (SACP) 5th Special National Congress. Hani was a former leader of the SACP.

“It is truly heartbreaking that after so many years, we are still desperately searching for answers about who could have been responsible for comrade Chris’ death.

"Fortunately, I was with the Minister of Justice when we were meeting with comrade Dimpho Hani and their family, and she agreed immediately it would be done. So the inquest will be done to ensure we get to the truth.”

The announcement comes a week after Waluś was deported back to Poland, two years after he was released from prison on parole.

The decision to grant him parole in 2022 also drew widespread criticism from many, including Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi.

Waluś deportation condemned by Fikile Mbalula

The decision to deport Hani's killer without an explanation for his actions was condemned by many nationwide.

African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Fikile Mbalula also criticised the decision, saying it was an injustice.

“Janusz Waluś deprived South Africa of one of its greatest leaders. His release without a full confession of his actions and conspiracies remains an injustice,” Mbalula said.

South Africans ask why now

The news didn't sit well with social media users, with many questioning why an inquest was opened 30 years after the murder.

Kernel Muammar Gaddafi Stefan said:

"Ay, these guys are comedians. They had 30 years as leaders of the government. They want to investigate now that they allowed Janusz Walus to go home."

@ndathaneguy added:

"This is a waste of time."

@AneleT2 asked:

"Now, who is going to answer for Chris Hani’s death? When the killer is in Poland.

@mbiluyachekasi stated:

"Stop wasting money. You let that guy fly home. What a way to loot state funds. That guy was the key."

@BruceNkomo added:

The irony. The same month they released the murderer who pulled the trigger is the same month they agreed to open an inquest. Idiots and fools of the first degree.”

@Keo762 stated:

“Immediately after deporting his killer to Poland.”

@NkululekoN68899 said:

“After the man who killed Chris Hani has been officially deported, now you fools are asking questions. Stop wasting our time and focus on important things affecting SA.”

