ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula criticises calls for a national shutdown and demands for Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.

Fikile Mbalula has described calls for a national shutdown as a failed attempt to sow chaos.

Plans for a national shutdown have done the rounds on social media, as many have demanded President Cyril Ramaphosa step down.

Criticism has been levelled against Ramaphosa recently over his handling of the spate of foodborne illness-related deaths in the country and, more recently, his commitment to strengthening ties with Nigeria.

Mbalula defends Ramaphosa amid shutdown calls

With the shutdown planned for Monday, 9 December, African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Mbalula has bashed the idea.

He also backed Ramaphosa, saying that the democratically elected Ramaphosa remains president and will be defended.

“These opportunists have no plan for building South Africa, only destruction. To our people we say reject these distractions and remain focused on rebuilding our communities and creating opportunities for all,” he said.

South Africans disagree with Mbalula

Social media users disagreed with Mbalula’s comments, saying that the ANC didn’t create opportunities for all in the 30 years they governed already.

@LedwabaRonald said:

“Even if the National Shutdown fails, one thing for sure is that ANC’s days are numbered. It's clear for everyone to see. There's no coming back. The organisation has failed dismally and needs to occupy the opposition seats.”

@SiphoNtshebs asked:

“Which people are you claiming to be uplifting?”

@Nkgopus added:

“Don't worry SG. Prepare for the death of ANC in 2029. You guys are failing to read the room. You can't govern.”

@Sabza200BC stated:

“You failed in 30 years. 30 years to make sure SA is a well-oiled machine. This country is like a good, reliable car that an ignorant drunkard has driven for 30 years. Crime, illegal immigration, decaying infrastructure and even corruption.”

@neeuwfan68467 added:

“But you allow illegals to do as they please. Wow, so much for defending the country’s sovereignty.”

@sparklingthorn stated:

“Your President. Not ours. As citizens, we want him out.”

Calls grow for Ramaphosa to resign

In a related article, calls have been made for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down after announcing a relaxed visa process for Nigerians.

Briefly News reported that calls for a national shutdown to take place were gaining momentum on social media following the decision.

Some South Africans didn't believe the threates, arguing that many were all bark and no bite, considering previous instances of such calls.

