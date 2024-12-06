Former Transport Minister Dipou Peters has been elected as the new Speaker of the Sol Plaatje Local Municipality

President Cyril Ramaphosa previously suspended Peters over her involvement in State Capture

Social media users expressed how nice it must be to be part of the ANC and be rewarded for being corrupt

Dipuo Peters has been appointed as the new Speaker of the Sol Plaatje Local Municipality, but her appointment is not without controversy.

Peter was named the new council speaker, while Martha Bartlett, a fellow African National Congress (ANC) member, was named the new mayor.

The appointments have drawn much criticism from opposition political parties due to the nature in which they were conducted.

Peters and Bartlett appointed during contentious meeting

One of the reasons political parties have criticised the appointment is due to the manner in which they were conducted.

Peters was only sworn in last week as an ANC Proportional Representative (PR) councillor, but the legality has been questioned.

A week later, she was elected as the Speaker during a meeting in which all opposition parties, except GOOD, left the council chambers.

Meeting declared as unlawful

The DA in the Sol Plaatje municipality claimed that last week's meeting, where Peters and Bartlett were sworn in as PR members, was unlawfully convened.

Opposition parties then argued that the pair needed to be sworn in again, and when that didn’t happen, they left the meeting. Peters and Bartlett were then appointed to the mayor and speaker posts.

Peters suspended by President Ramaphosa. She is no stranger to controversy, as President Cyril Ramaphosa previously suspended her due to her involvement in state capture.

She was suspended after corruption claims surfaced while she was Transport Minister between July 2013 and 3 March 2017.

South Africans not surprised

Social media users were unsurprised by the move and expressed their disappointment with the ANC for rewarding corrupt cadres.

@rsablackch9985 said:

“We're not surprised.”

@ALETTAHA stated:

“I give up. The ANC and Cyril Ramaphosa do not deserve to run this country any longer.”

@penelopepenny_t stated:

“Corruption pays well in the ANC.”

@SPZA888 said:

“The ANC government is like whack-a-mole. They always pop up somewhere else despite being corrupt and criminal.”

@vesterrejoice added:

“In the ANC, you get rewarded for wrongdoing. When are these people going completely out of power. They messed up this country.”

@handrivorster stated:

“Cadre deployment programme moving nicely.”

President suspends Dipuo Peters

Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Deputy Minister Dipuo Peters in March 2024.

Peters, who was the Deputy Minister of Small Business Development, was found guilty of breaching ethical conduct.

The minister's suspension was met with criticism from jaded and sceptical South Africans.

