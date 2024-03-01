South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has suspended Deputy Minister Dipuo Peters

Dipuo Peters, who is the Deputy Minister of Small Business Development, was found guilty of breaching ethical conduct

The minister's suspension was met with criticism from jaded and sceptical South Africans

President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken a bold step towards ending corruption by suspending Deputy Minister Dipuo Peters.

Dipuo Peters suspended without pay

President Cyril Ramaphosa has suspended Small Business Development Deputy Minister Dipuo Peters. The president was acting on a sanction adopted by Parliament’s Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests against the Deputy Minister.

Peters is found to have breached the Code of Ethical Conduct in her former portfolio as Transport Minister.

eNCA reported that this suspension will be imposed for a month without pay.

South Africans react to suspension of Deputy Minister

The announcement of Peters’ suspension caused a divided reaction among social media users. While some welcomed accountability in government, others questioned the timing of the suspension.

@gistwhere expressed:

“All of a sudden you know how to suspend people? Grandstanding. Election season.”

@shimmyboyacc stated:

“Thulas Nxesi when is he fired? He has done nothing to improve the lives of South Africans ever since he took over the office. Unemployment keeps skyrocketing under his watch.”

@mujuziprof said:

“In many African countries, this doesn't happen. Such ministers are instead promoted. Other countries may have to learn from South Africa.”

@mbatha_dumi asked:

“Can he do the same with Pravin Gordhan?”

@lesetjafodi argued:

"This is a joke. How do you suspend people who are doing nothing. Deputy ministers are the most inactive, if not useless, roles in government."

