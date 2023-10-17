Ramaphosa reassured South Africans that the ANC-led government is bringing those implicated in state capture to book

The president was delivering his closing address at the party's executive meeting held in Boksburg

Netizens lambasted his promises, wanting to know how he plans on fighting corruption against himself

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are not buying President Cyril Ramaphosa's claims that the ANC-led government is putting measures in place to end corruption in the country.

Cyril Ramaphosa has assured South Africans that the ANC is prosecuting those implicated in state capture. Image: Frennie Shivhambu

Speaking at the party's executive meeting in Boksburg, Ramaphosa said the leading party is rebuilding law enforcement and prosecutorial capabilities to bring those involved in state capture to book:

"Action is being taken against the alleged perpetrators in state capture. Several cases are now in court, involving dozens of accused individuals and companies. Billions of rands in stolen funds have either been frozen or recovered."

Ramaphosa says loadshedding will decrease

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Ramaphosa made an announcement saying loadshedding will decrease after the restoration of the Kusile Power Station units and private houses resorting to solar power for energy.

Netizens dubbed the president's remarks an attempt to secure votes for the upcoming 2024 national elections.

eNCA reported that Ramaphosa says the country is finally seeing some light on the issue of loadshedding, which has crippled businesses and the economy.

South Africans doubt Ramaphosa's competence

Netizens commenting on Facebook have no faith in Ramaphosa's capabilities to end corruption, with some citing him as the corruption.

These are some of the reactions:

Sbonga Mtiane advised:

"It is time to save ourselves from this. If we don't vote them out, they will continue with corruption."

Lindelani Mthembu said:

"Phala Phala farm scandal has exposed the fragility of South Africa’s democracy."

Kenki Molotsi remarked:

"This is a tape recorder speaking. That message was taped years ago."

Julie Moodley commented:

"We've heard this one so many times, lying is number one on the agenda of their talks."

Kgabo Kapari Touches said:

"He still has to account for Phala Phala but claims to be fighting corruption."

Jan Viljoen asked:

"How on earth do you fight corruption against yourself?"

Max Max lambasted:

"Stop insulting us, ANC is corruption."

Mzansi side-eyes Ramaphosa's promises

Mzansi had difficulty believing the president's claims that the country is not running out of money. This follows Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's announcement of budget cuts that could affect health services in the Western Cape. This raised speculations that the country could be running out of money

Ramaphosa addressed the matter on Monday, 17 October, after the ANC's executive committee meeting, where ministers had to account for the respective departments. Ramaphosa said this was not because the country is running out of money.

