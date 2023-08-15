President Cyril Ramaphosa reports that the government is acting on recommendations from the State Capture Commission

Ramaphosa says the National Prosecuting Authority has frozen assets worth R13 billion and recovered R5.4 billion stolen during State Capture

However, South Africans remain discontent as no successful convictions have yet taken place for those implicated in State Capture

PRETORIA - President Cyirl Ramaphosa says the government has been implementing some of the State Capture Commission of Inquiry recommendations.

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa stated in his weekly newsletter that the government has made significant progress since the commission concluded two years ago.

Ramaphosa explained that the government submitted a plan to implement the commission's recommendations to Parliament in October 2022, and they have been implementing some of the plans since then.

He said the Zondo Commission gave 205 recommendations for the criminal investigation and prosecution of people companies fingered in State Capture. Ramaphosa says 41 accused and 12 companies in court are now facing various criminal charges.

The president added that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has been granted freezing orders worth R13 billion, and R5.4 billion of stolen state money has been recovered.

South Africans still waiting to see State Capture accused being convicted

Although the president said a lot of progress has been made, many people are not happy there have not been any successful convictions for those accused of State Capture.

Here's how South Africans called out Ramaphosa:

@kruisader0 said:

"Progress!? Please do give some details of what progress. Last we've seen, all the looters are still living the high life?"

@TsipaA said:

"October last year, and we’re almost in September now. Not even a single high-level ANC politician has pleaded. Meanwhile, Edwin Sodi, ANC funder, walks tall…unperturbed. Dispensing hard cash to the likes of @PMashatile "

@Vuyo40049555 said:

"How can we trust you after you gifted Jacob Zuma remission?"

@lewisbabes said:

"And then you'll pardon everyone again under the guise of "overcrowding"."

@benpooler said:

"How does special remission for the kingpin of State Capture fit into your anti-corruption plan? Do you believe in the concept of equality before the law?"

@DesireTablai said:

"And it's almost a year later, and nothing."

