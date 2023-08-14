South Africans have reacted with annoyance at an expert claim that Moja Love's team breaks the law

The channel's shows have been controversially headlining for a time now

Twitter warriors came to Moja Love's defence, pouring cold water on the accusations

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

South Africa has defended Moja Love and its cast members from expert reports of violating people's rights. Images: @AdvoBarryRoux

Source: Twitter

South Africans have come to the rescue of Moja Love's channels which are accused of not respecting the human rights of their victims.

Expert accuses Moja Love of violating rights

TimesLive teased on its Twitter account an article saying one of the men exposed by one of the shows No Excuses, Pay Papgeld, ruined his reputation after appearing for failing to pay child maintenance.

Here is the post on Twitter:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Social media reacts to the violation claims

South Africans were up in arms responding to the post with rejection:

@RSAnewz sarcastically said:

"Well, let's let the country be consumed by lawlessness and drugs."

@RamafaloMoses accused:

"You're the most evil, useless media house in SA if not in the world."

@mphokophelo had a question:

"But do security companies read them their rights too? This seems political."

@TheEazyEd asked:

"Was the expert there during the arrests or their opinion is only based on watching an edited 24min episode?"

@cab_delivery was confused:

"How do you read the rights to an illegal foreigner? They already lost their rights by being in this country illegally. Stop boring us."

@biccapital needed clarity:

Why don't you guys report on drug dealers that are destroying families and communities?

@INHLEKELELE1 said:

Those experts are drunk, in SA we got citizens arrested and we don't read those rights. The evidence is found n the person is taken to the police."

@SimzaSomkhanda commented:

"Until they feed your kids with drugs that when you see ukubaluleka kwe Sizokuthola."

@Mosilahead accused:

"Protecting drug dealers, why is the SAPS not assisting Sizokuthola then, rather than criticizing a noble show why not assist? We need to get rid of drugs and drug dealers on our streets."

Man dies during the recording of Sizok'thola

In a related Briefly News report, a Vosloorus man died during an interrogation by the anti-drug show.

His partner said Robert 'Kick' Varrie was pepper sprayed and pinned down by members of the community patrollers 'Amapanyaza'.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News